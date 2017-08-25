4 secrets for a healthy relationship

There are millions of myths, tips, tricks and secrets about how to have a successful and sexually fulfilling relationship. Many of them are just that – pure myth. Relationships, just like people, are incredibly complex. If you expect to find some quick and easy solution or simple piece of advice to solve all your problems, then you’re out of luck. A good relationship takes hard work. If you’re not willing to put in the effort, then you’ll never really be happy with your relationships. Successful relationships, however, do share common elements that are essential for long-term stability.

Settle Your Fights

Fighting is a good thing, but only if you actually resolve your issues and can reach an acceptable compromise or mutual agreement. Positive fights actually bring things to a head and clear the air. You shouldn’t actually get angry about the topic, just keep things down to a light argument or a heated discussion. Unresolved fights only breed resentment and future tension. They’ll also create bigger and bigger problems down the road until your relationship falls apart.

Resolve Any Jealousy

If your partner is the jealous type, you need to work on boosting their confidence and security. Jealously is about confidence. And you can make it better by working on their self-image and sense of worth with positive comments and compliments. It won’t go away over night, but you can make it less and less encompassing with every kind word.

Don’t Force Change

Change in a relationship is good, but not when it’s forced. If your partner is doing something you don’t like, then discuss it with them instead of making them change. Relationships are about compromises and sacrifices and you can’t have either if you automatically force your partner to do what you want.

Share Financial Goals

Money makes the world go round but not relationships. It is important that you and your partner share similar financial goals, even if you come from wildly different socio-economic backgrounds. For instance, someone interested in scrimping and saving for early retirement or the kids’ college funds isn’t likely to happy with someone who spends every penny they earn. While money can make things easier and even reduce stress, successful relationships are more about love and happiness instead of the bottom line.