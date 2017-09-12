Arcade Fire to perform in Philly this weekend

Indie rock sensation Arcade Fire and special guest Preservation Hall Jazz Band will take over the Wells Fargo Center this Sunday as part of their 2017 Infinite Content Tour. Hailing from Quebec, the award-winning band will arrive fresh off the release of their “Everything Now” album and following the rapid rise of their latest single to the number one spot on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart.



Tickets for the show are available for purchase here.

Arcade Fire with Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Sunday, September 17

Event Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $26

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S Broad St

Philadelphia, PA 19148