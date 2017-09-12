Entertainment Concerts

Arcade Fire Image Live Nation/for PhillyVoice

Arcade Fire will take over the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, September 17.

Arcade Fire to perform in Philly this weekend

By Live Nation

Indie rock sensation Arcade Fire and special guest Preservation Hall Jazz Band will take over the Wells Fargo Center this Sunday as part of their 2017 Infinite Content Tour. Hailing from Quebec, the award-winning band will arrive fresh off the release of their “Everything Now” album and following the rapid rise of their latest single to the number one spot on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart.

Arcade Fire with Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Sunday, September 17
Event Time: 7:30 p.m.
Price: $26
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19148

