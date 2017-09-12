Arcade Fire to perform in Philly this weekend

September 12, 2017
Indie rock sensation Arcade Fire and special guest Preservation Hall Jazz
Band will take over the Wells Fargo Center this Sunday as part of their
2017 Infinite Content Tour. Hailing from Quebec, the award-winning band
will arrive fresh off the release of their “Everything Now” album and
following the rapid rise of their latest single to the number one spot on
Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart.
Tickets for the show are available for purchase here.
Sunday, September 17
Event Time: 7:30 p.m.
Price: $26
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19148