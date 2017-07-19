BBQ, craft beer and family fun on the Main Line

Does BBQ, craft beer and live music sound like your idea of a perfect Sunday? Then you won’t want to miss Hava NaGrilla Smoke BBQ Festival taking place on August 27 in Wynnewood, PA on the Main Line.

The kosher festival is the first of its kind in this area and will feature mechanical bull rides, a pickle-eating contest and a smoked BBQ competition judged by four celebrity chefs from New Orleans and Philly. Attendees will also enjoy delicious barbeque & grilled Jersey corn, a craft beer garden, a premium scotch & bourbon tasting and many other attractions, including a live analysis of your golf swing by a PGA professional. There’s also no shortage of fun for the kids with face painting, balloon artists, magicians and a children’s science fair!

Thousands are expected to attend the event, so be sure to purchase your tickets online at phillykosherbbq.com and also register for the pickle-eating contest now!

Sunday, August 27 at 11 a.m.

1001 Remington Rd

Wynnewood, PA 19096

Ticket Price: $10 – Purchase Here

Family Ticket Price: $20 – Purchase Here

Pickle Eating Contest: $20 – Register Here

FREE shuttle parking available

For more information on the Hava NaGrilla Smoke BBQ Festival, visit the website here.