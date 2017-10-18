Networking Women Leaders

Women on the Move Main Line Today Maxim Line Photos/for PhillyVoice

Main Line Today recognizes outstanding female leaders from the Main Line and western suburbs at its annual Women on the Move luncheon.

October 18, 2017

Connect with entrepreneurs and business leaders at 2017 Women on the Move

By MAIN LINE TODAY

Join Main Line Today at Drexelbrook on Thursday, Oct. 26, as it recognizes outstanding female leaders from the Main Line and western suburbs at its annual Women on the Move luncheon. The award recipients are also featured in the magazine’s October issue.

The popular event has hosted discussions between local and national leaders throughout the years, and 2017 is no exception. This year’s highlight will be a meaningful conversation with Maria Arias, vice president, diversity & inclusion, for the Comcast Corp., and Tracy Davidson, anchor at NBC10, on the importance and power of inclusion.

Tickets are $49 each or $441 for a table of 10 and include a six-month subscription to Main Line Today magazine.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to honor and connect with exceptional women.

Purchase your ticket now.

2017 Main Line Today Women on the Move

Thursday, Oct. 26 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Individual tickets: $49
Table of 10: $441
Drexelbrook
4700 Drexelbrook Drive
Drexel Hill, PA 19026

