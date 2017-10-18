Connect with entrepreneurs and business leaders at 2017 Women on the Move

Join Main Line Today at Drexelbrook on Thursday, Oct. 26, as it recognizes outstanding female leaders from the Main Line and western suburbs at its annual Women on the Move luncheon. The award recipients are also featured in the magazine’s October issue.

The popular event has hosted discussions between local and national leaders throughout the years, and 2017 is no exception. This year’s highlight will be a meaningful conversation with Maria Arias, vice president, diversity & inclusion, for the Comcast Corp., and Tracy Davidson, anchor at NBC10, on the importance and power of inclusion.

Tickets are $49 each or $441 for a table of 10 and include a six-month subscription to Main Line Today magazine.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to honor and connect with exceptional women.

Thursday, Oct. 26 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Individual tickets: $49

Table of 10: $441

Drexelbrook

4700 Drexelbrook Drive

Drexel Hill, PA 19026