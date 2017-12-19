‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah is coming to AC in January

December 19, 2017
You watch him every night on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and you’ve streamed all his stand-up comedy specials on Netflix. Now is your chance to see Trevor Noah live because he’s making a stop in Atlantic City, next month. The award-winning comedian, political commentator and television host will be performing at Borgata’s Event Center on Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m.
Start your New Year off with some well-deserved laughs. Get your tickets to see Trevor Noah now.
Sunday, January 14, 2018
7 p.m. | Buy Tickets
Ticket Price: $69 - $89
Borgata’s Event Center
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, NJ 08401