December 19, 2017

‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah is coming to AC in January

By Borgata
Entertainment Comedy

Content sponsored by Borgata-Natve-Badge-2017

Trevor Noah at Borgata Borgata/for PhillyVoice

You watch him every night on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and you’ve streamed all his stand-up comedy specials on Netflix. Now is your chance to see Trevor Noah live because he’s making a stop in Atlantic City, next month. The award-winning comedian, political commentator and television host will be performing at Borgata’s Event Center on Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m.

Start your New Year off with some well-deserved laughs. Get your tickets to see Trevor Noah now.

Trevor Noah at Borgata

Sunday, January 14, 2018
7 p.m. | Buy Tickets
Ticket Price: $69 - $89

Borgata’s Event Center
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Borgata

Read more Entertainment Comedy Atlantic City Trevor Noah Culture Borgata Shows Activities Stand-Up Comedy

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Here's the Top 10 Tweets of 2017
Stock_Carroll - Starbucks Coffee

New Year's Eve

Where to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront

Eagles

It seems the Eagles have a new starting middle linebacker
122817DannellEllerbe

That's Show Biz

For WMMR’s Jacky Bam Bam, Mummers’ the word
Jacky Bam Bam

Investigations

Store windows smashed along Center City street on Christmas
Carroll - 11th Street Vandalism

NFL

Jerry Jones: Jason Garrett to return as Cowboys coach in '18
122717_garrett_usat

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.