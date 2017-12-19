‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah is coming to AC in January

You watch him every night on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and you’ve streamed all his stand-up comedy specials on Netflix. Now is your chance to see Trevor Noah live because he’s making a stop in Atlantic City, next month. The award-winning comedian, political commentator and television host will be performing at Borgata’s Event Center on Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m.

Start your New Year off with some well-deserved laughs. Get your tickets to see Trevor Noah now.

Sunday, January 14, 2018

7 p.m. | Buy Tickets

Ticket Price: $69 - $89

Borgata’s Event Center

1 Borgata Way

Atlantic City, NJ 08401