Dead & Company to perform in Philly this November

Dead & Company is coming to Philly on Thursday, November 16 to rock the Wells Fargo Center as part of their 2017 Fall Tour. The band is scheduled to perform 15 shows in 14 different cities throughout the tour.

The unique band came together in 2015 after John Mayer invited Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir to team up with him for a studio performance while guest hosting The Late Late Show. The two formed a strong bond which led to the formation of Dead & Company. The celebrated group features original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir alongside singer/guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Continuing in the tradition of the Grateful Dead, the group draws from the Dead’s vast catalog of songs and is taking the iconic music catalogue to new heights.

The inaugural Dead & Company tour, in the fall of 2015, kicked off with two sold-out shows at the legendary Madison Square Garden, which Billboard dubbed as "magical,” followed by three highly successful U.S. tours. Dead & Company is “potent enough to enrapture the faithful and convert the skeptical” (Boston Globe).

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to see Dead & Company live this November.

Thursday, November 16

Event Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $50 - $150

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148