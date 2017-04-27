First Friday at this restaurant means $5 glasses

A new month calls for a fresh start, and what better way to celebrate a fresh start than with a delicious glass of bubbly, live music and good company? If that sounds like your idea of a perfect evening, be sure to join Caffe Aldo Lamberti on the First Friday of every month for $5 glasses of prosecco, half off all bottles of champagne (yes, even the high-end ones) and live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. After you’ve toasted to your heart’s desire, move the party to the dining room for dinner and enjoy a mouthwatering selection of contemporary Italian cuisine and seafood. Check out the menu here.

The next First Friday at Caffe Aldo Lamberti is coming up on June 2 and will feature live music by Louis Pettnelli.

Friday, June 2 | 6:30 p.m.

Caffe Aldo Lamberti

2011 Route 70 West

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

(For GPS: Use 2011 Marlton Pike West)