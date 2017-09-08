Five things you should never do on a first date

Everyone has plenty of advice about what you should do on a date. But it’s often even more important to know what not to do. Here are five common things blocking you from ever having a second date.

1. Don’t distract yourself with mobile devices

We all know someone who refuses to put down their mobile device regardless of what they’re doing. Doing this on a date is the kiss of death. Constantly checking your messages shows that you are not interested in the other person. If you aren’t willing to make your date the center of attention for a few hours, then there’s no hope whatsoever for a meaningful relationship.

2. Don’t turn the date into therapy

No one wants to hear about how awful your job is or how terrible your ex was during the first date. It makes you sound like a whiner, and no one wants to spend time with someone who’s constantly complaining about things. It’s okay to briefly explain your relationship past or problems at work. Just make sure you don’t ramble on and on about them. You’ll just come across as someone who thrives on negativity. And nobody likes hanging out with a downer.

3. Don’t be a snob

Looking down on someone else is a sure sign that you’re not good dating material. Everyone makes mistakes. No one is perfect. If you try to act like you are better than everyone, you just make yourself look like a first-class jerk. Further, if you are on a date with someone who treats the wait staff poorly, run like hell! If someone is willing to treat a complete stranger with such disrespect, there’s no telling how they’d treat someone they know.

4. Don’t make uninvited advances

Lighthearted flirting on a first date is great. However, trying to show too much affection on the first date can often come across as creepy – and nobody likes a creeper.

5. Don’t get plastered

Nothing says loser quicker than someone who uses a first date as an opportunity to get drunk. Honestly, it’s revolting and shows poor character. Getting tanked pretty much ruins all chances for a second date.

