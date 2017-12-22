Healthy Recipe: Baked Zucchini “Nachos”

Both healthy and flavorful, this crunchy snack from Independence LIVE’s Healthy Cooking Class will leave your guests begging for more. Baked zucchini “nachos” make for the perfect appetizer during the game or at your next dinner party. As an added bonus, this low-calorie treat is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C and can be made in less than an hour’s time.

Baked Zucchini “Nachos” – 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 medium zucchinis, sliced into rounds

1/2 cup black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 avocado, sliced

1 small onion, diced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro or parsley

3 tablespoons lime juice

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded cheese (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat with non-stick spray.

Line zucchini in single layer and top with salt and pepper. Bake for 15-minutes.

While zucchini is cooking, mix together beans, tomatoes, avocado, onion, cilantro, and lime juice.

Remove zucchini from oven and top with bean mixture and optional shredded cheese. Return to oven and bake an additional 15-minutes.



Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 90; Fat: 4g; Sodium: 185mg; Carbs: 14g; Fiber: 5g; Protein: 3g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City