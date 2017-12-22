December 22, 2017

Healthy Recipe: Baked Zucchini “Nachos”

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Zucchino Nachos Independence LIVE Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Baked Zucchini "Nachos"

Both healthy and flavorful, this crunchy snack from Independence LIVE’s Healthy Cooking Class will leave your guests begging for more. Baked zucchini “nachos” make for the perfect appetizer during the game or at your next dinner party. As an added bonus, this low-calorie treat is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C and can be made in less than an hour’s time.

Baked Zucchini “Nachos” – 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 medium zucchinis, sliced into rounds
1/2 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
1/2 cup diced tomatoes
1/2 avocado, sliced
1 small onion, diced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro or parsley
3 tablespoons lime juice
Salt and pepper
1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded cheese (optional)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat with non-stick spray.
  2. Line zucchini in single layer and top with salt and pepper. Bake for 15-minutes.
  3. While zucchini is cooking, mix together beans, tomatoes, avocado, onion, cilantro, and lime juice.
  4. Remove zucchini from oven and top with bean mixture and optional shredded cheese. Return to oven and bake an additional 15-minutes.

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 90; Fat: 4g; Sodium: 185mg; Carbs: 14g; Fiber: 5g; Protein: 3g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City

Do It Better Wellness

Read more Food Recipes Philadelphia Healthy Eating Wellness Independence LIVE Independence LIVE Recipes Events Snacks

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.