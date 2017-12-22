Healthy Recipe: Baked Zucchini “Nachos”

December 22, 2017
Both healthy and flavorful, this crunchy snack from Independence LIVE’s Healthy Cooking Class will leave your guests begging for more. Baked zucchini “nachos” make for the perfect appetizer during the game or at your next dinner party. As an added bonus, this low-calorie treat is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C and can be made in less than an hour’s time.
2 medium zucchinis, sliced into rounds
1/2 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
1/2 cup diced tomatoes
1/2 avocado, sliced
1 small onion, diced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro or parsley
3 tablespoons lime juice
Salt and pepper
1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded cheese (optional)
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 90; Fat: 4g; Sodium: 185mg; Carbs: 14g; Fiber: 5g; Protein: 3g