Healthy Recipe: Brussel Sprout Slaw with Apple Cheddar Toast

December 14, 2017
You don’t have to be afraid of brussel sprouts. In fact, you may even wind up loving them once you try this delicious recipe from Independence LIVE's weekly healthy cooking class.
Brussel Sprout Slaw with Apple Cheddar Toast will have your family eating healthier in no time and will “wow” guests at your next dinner party. Who knew something so good for you could be heart healthy, cancer protective and great for weight management all at the same time?
1 tbs. grainy mustard
3 tbs. white-wine or apple cider vinegar
2 tsp. honey
2 tbs. olive oil, salt & pepper to taste
1 lb. Brussel sprouts, trimmed, shredded
1 small head radicchio, sliced thin
1/2 cup fresh chives
1/4 cup toasted sunflower seeds
3 medium apples, sliced thin
6 ounces white cheddar cheese, sliced thin
6 slices whole grain bread
Fresh rosemary & cinnamon (optional)