Healthy Recipe: Brussel Sprout Slaw with Apple Cheddar Toast

You don’t have to be afraid of brussel sprouts. In fact, you may even wind up loving them once you try this delicious recipe from Independence LIVE's weekly healthy cooking class.

Brussel Sprout Slaw with Apple Cheddar Toast will have your family eating healthier in no time and will “wow” guests at your next dinner party. Who knew something so good for you could be heart healthy, cancer protective and great for weight management all at the same time?

Brussel Sprout Slaw – 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 tbs. grainy mustard

3 tbs. white-wine or apple cider vinegar

2 tsp. honey

2 tbs. olive oil, salt & pepper to taste

1 lb. Brussel sprouts, trimmed, shredded

1 small head radicchio, sliced thin

1/2 cup fresh chives

1/4 cup toasted sunflower seeds

Directions:

Wash & prepare all ingredients In a large bowl whisk ingredients 1-4 Season with salt & pepper Add ingredients 5-8, toss & enjoy!

Apple Cheddar Toast – 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 medium apples, sliced thin

6 ounces white cheddar cheese, sliced thin

6 slices whole grain bread

Fresh rosemary & cinnamon (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F Space bread evenly on pan & bake for 3 minutes or un l bread is slightly toasted Place cheese on toast, cover evenly Place apples on toast, cover evenly Add another slice of cheese or two on apples Sprinkle with fresh rosemary & cinnamon Bake for 5-6 minutes, or un l cheese is melted Remove from oven & enjoy!

Nutrition Information: (includes both recipes—serving sizes: 1 cup slaw, 1 piece toast) Cals: 341; Pro: 15 grams; Carb exchange: 2; Sodium: 349mg; Potassium: 599mg; Fiber: 8g



