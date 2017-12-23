Healthy Recipe: Butternut Squash Veggie Pizza

December 23, 2017
This hearty pizza recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class tastes even better than it looks! The creamy butternut squash sauce adds color, flavor and a sweet and savory base to the pie, while the broccolini, red onion, and chickpeas add texture. This is a healthy, plant-based meal that your whole family can enjoy while getting their daily dose of fiber and protein at the same time!
1-1/2 cups broccolini, chopped, large stems removed
1/2 red onion, chopped
1/2 cup cooked chickpeas, rinsed
1 tsp oregano
6 ounces store-bought pizza dough
1/2 parmesan cheese
1 cup butternut squash sauce (recipe below)
3 cups butternut squash, cubed (1/2 small)
3 cloves garlic, whole, skins removed
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 tbsp. maple syrup
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 229; Fat: 7g; Sodium: 185mg; Carbs: 36g; Fiber: 6g; Protein: 8g; Cholesterol: 6mg