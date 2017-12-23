December 23, 2017

Healthy Recipe: Butternut Squash Veggie Pizza

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Butternut Squash Veggie Pizza

This hearty pizza recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class tastes even better than it looks! The creamy butternut squash sauce adds color, flavor and a sweet and savory base to the pie, while the broccolini, red onion, and chickpeas add texture. This is a healthy, plant-based meal that your whole family can enjoy while getting their daily dose of fiber and protein at the same time!

Butternut Squash Veggie Pizza – 8 servings

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups broccolini, chopped, large stems removed
1/2 red onion, chopped
1/2 cup cooked chickpeas, rinsed
1 tsp oregano
6 ounces store-bought pizza dough
1/2 parmesan cheese
1 cup butternut squash sauce (recipe below)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
  2. Roll out pizza dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
  3. Top with 1 cup sauce, veggies and chickpeas. Top with parmesan cheese.
  4. Transfer to oven and bake for 15 minutes, or until crust is crispy.

Butternut Squash Veggie Pizza Sauce

Ingredients:

3 cups butternut squash, cubed (1/2 small)
3 cloves garlic, whole, skins removed
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 tbsp. maple syrup

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Add cubed butternut squash and peeled garlic to a baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tbsp. olive oil. Toss to combine.
  3. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until squash is tender.
  4. Transfer squash and garlic to a blender or food processor. Add remaining 1 tbsp. olive oil and maple syrup. Puree until creamy and smooth (should not be pourable). Set aside.

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 229; Fat: 7g; Sodium: 185mg; Carbs: 36g; Fiber: 6g; Protein: 8g; Cholesterol: 6mg

Do It Better Wellness

