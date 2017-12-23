Healthy Recipe: Butternut Squash Veggie Pizza

This hearty pizza recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class tastes even better than it looks! The creamy butternut squash sauce adds color, flavor and a sweet and savory base to the pie, while the broccolini, red onion, and chickpeas add texture. This is a healthy, plant-based meal that your whole family can enjoy while getting their daily dose of fiber and protein at the same time!

Butternut Squash Veggie Pizza – 8 servings

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups broccolini, chopped, large stems removed

1/2 red onion, chopped

1/2 cup cooked chickpeas, rinsed

1 tsp oregano

6 ounces store-bought pizza dough

1/2 parmesan cheese

1 cup butternut squash sauce (recipe below)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

Roll out pizza dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Top with 1 cup sauce, veggies and chickpeas. Top with parmesan cheese.

Transfer to oven and bake for 15 minutes, or until crust is crispy.



Butternut Squash Veggie Pizza Sauce

Ingredients:

3 cups butternut squash, cubed (1/2 small)

3 cloves garlic, whole, skins removed

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. maple syrup

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Add cubed butternut squash and peeled garlic to a baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tbsp. olive oil. Toss to combine.

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until squash is tender.

Transfer squash and garlic to a blender or food processor. Add remaining 1 tbsp. olive oil and maple syrup. Puree until creamy and smooth (should not be pourable). Set aside.



Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 229; Fat: 7g; Sodium: 185mg; Carbs: 36g; Fiber: 6g; Protein: 8g; Cholesterol: 6mg

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City