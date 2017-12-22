December 22, 2017

Healthy Recipe: Flourless Veggie Muffins

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Flourless Veggie Muffin Independence LIVE Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Flourless Veggie Muffins

If you struggle to get your daily dose of veggies, this recipe is for you. These tasty gluten-free veggie muffins from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class are high in potassium, choline, omega-3 DHA, calcium, and low in natural sugars and carbs. This means they’re good for your eyes, bones, brain, and metabolism.

Flourless Veggie Muffins – 24 servings

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon olive oil
4.5 cups potatoes (no skin, diced)
4 cups broccoli (diced)
1 cup sweet potato (diced)
3 cups cauliflower (diced)
1 cup cheddar cheese (orange or white)
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
6 eggs
Spices: garlic powder, paprika, pepper, chives, onion powder

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Grease each muffin pan with drop of olive oil.
  3. Wash and chop all veggies (I used microwave veggies and pre-cut potatoes; microwave veggies only about 2 minutes).
  4. Pre-heat large sauté pan on medium-high, add 2 teaspoons of olive oil once pan is hot.
  5. Add potatoes, sauté until slightly browned.
  6. Add sweet potato, cauliflower, broccoli, stir until evenly distributed, cook 3 minutes.
  7. Add cheese and stir until evenly distributed.
  8. Whisk 6 eggs in small bowl.
  9. Turn off burner and take pan off heat, add eggs and stir until evenly distributed.
  10. Scoop into muffin tins, bake 15-20 minutes.
  11. Scoop out with a spoon and enjoy!

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 75; Sodium: 101mg; Carbs: 0.5g; Protein: 4g

Do It Better Wellness

