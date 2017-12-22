Healthy Recipe: Flourless Veggie Muffins

December 22, 2017
If you struggle to get your daily dose of veggies, this recipe is for you. These tasty gluten-free veggie muffins from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class are high in potassium, choline, omega-3 DHA, calcium, and low in natural sugars and carbs. This means they’re good for your eyes, bones, brain, and metabolism.
1 Tablespoon olive oil
4.5 cups potatoes (no skin, diced)
4 cups broccoli (diced)
1 cup sweet potato (diced)
3 cups cauliflower (diced)
1 cup cheddar cheese (orange or white)
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
6 eggs
Spices: garlic powder, paprika, pepper, chives, onion powder
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 75; Sodium: 101mg; Carbs: 0.5g; Protein: 4g