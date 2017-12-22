Healthy Recipe: Flourless Veggie Muffins

If you struggle to get your daily dose of veggies, this recipe is for you. These tasty gluten-free veggie muffins from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class are high in potassium, choline, omega-3 DHA, calcium, and low in natural sugars and carbs. This means they’re good for your eyes, bones, brain, and metabolism.

Flourless Veggie Muffins – 24 servings

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon olive oil

4.5 cups potatoes (no skin, diced)

4 cups broccoli (diced)

1 cup sweet potato (diced)

3 cups cauliflower (diced)

1 cup cheddar cheese (orange or white)

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

6 eggs

Spices: garlic powder, paprika, pepper, chives, onion powder

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease each muffin pan with drop of olive oil. Wash and chop all veggies (I used microwave veggies and pre-cut potatoes; microwave veggies only about 2 minutes). Pre-heat large sauté pan on medium-high, add 2 teaspoons of olive oil once pan is hot. Add potatoes, sauté until slightly browned. Add sweet potato, cauliflower, broccoli, stir until evenly distributed, cook 3 minutes. Add cheese and stir until evenly distributed. Whisk 6 eggs in small bowl. Turn off burner and take pan off heat, add eggs and stir until evenly distributed. Scoop into muffin tins, bake 15-20 minutes. Scoop out with a spoon and enjoy!

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 75; Sodium: 101mg; Carbs: 0.5g; Protein: 4g

