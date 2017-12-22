Healthy Recipe: Mushroom Risotto

December 22, 2017
Risotto doesn’t have to be packed with cheese and butter in order to satisfy your palate. This mushroom risotto recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class delivers big taste without the extra calories and carbs. This hearty – yet healthy – dish is sure to become a family favorite in no time.
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound white button mushrooms
1 cup brown rice
1/4 cup white wine vinegar
2 cups low sodium vegetable broth
3 cups water
1-1/2 cups frozen peas
1/4 cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese (optional)
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 200; Fat: 7.5g; Sodium: 180mg; Carbs: 25g; Fiber: 5.5g; Protein: 7g