Healthy Recipe: Mushroom Risotto

Risotto doesn’t have to be packed with cheese and butter in order to satisfy your palate. This mushroom risotto recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class delivers big taste without the extra calories and carbs. This hearty – yet healthy – dish is sure to become a family favorite in no time.

Mushroom Risotto – 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound white button mushrooms

1 cup brown rice

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

2 cups low sodium vegetable broth

3 cups water

1-1/2 cups frozen peas

1/4 cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat.

Add onions and cook until translucent. Remove from pan and set aside.

Heat remaining oil in pan with mushrooms. Cook until browned.

In a small pot, heat vinegar and rice over medium heat until liquid is absorbed. Add 1/2 cup each of broth and water and cook uncovered until liquid is absorbed. Add remaining water and broth.

Add peas to rice and cook until rice is tender. Stir in onions, mushrooms and optional cheese. Let sit 5 minutes before serving.



Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 200; Fat: 7.5g; Sodium: 180mg; Carbs: 25g; Fiber: 5.5g; Protein: 7g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City