Healthy Recipe: Peach Crisps

Are you looking for guilt-free way to satisfy your sweet tooth? Then peach crisps are about to become your new snack of choice. This tasty recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class combines the flavors and aromas of fresh peaches, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and maple syrup to create an irresistible treat.

Peach Crisps – 8 servings

Ingredients:

8 fresh peaches

1 cup rolled oats (gluten-free if needed)

1 cup flour (gluten-free, whole-wheat, or almond)

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch salt

6 tablespoons melted butter

1/4 cup yogurt of choice (optional)

1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Grease 9 x 13 inch baking pan.

Cut peaches in half, remove pits, and scoop out red bits in the center.

In a medium bowl, mix together remaining ingredients (reserving yogurt and syrup).

Scoop 2 tablespoons of dough onto each peach half.

Bake for 20-25 minutes. Top with yogurt and maple syrup.



Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 220; Fat: 11g; Sodium: 53mg; Carbs: 26g; Fiber: 4.5g; Protein: 5g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City