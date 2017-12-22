December 22, 2017

Healthy Recipe: Peanut Butter Ball Power-ups

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Peanut Butter Ball Power Ups Independence LIVE Recipe Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Peanut Butter Ball Power-ups

Looking for a midday pick-me-up? Then you’re going to love this Peanut Butter Ball Power-ups recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class. This quick and easy snack is full of flavor and features plenty of healthy ingredients (like honey, flax seeds, oats, and nuts) that will keep you at the top of your game all afternoon.

Peanut Butter Ball Power-ups – 10 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup of peanut butter (any nut butter will work)
1/4 to 1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup ground flax seeds or hemp seeds
1 cup of dry quick-cook oats, can use vanilla protein powder
1/4 cup chocolate chips (optional)
1/4 cup chopped nuts (optional)

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients into one bowl.
  2. Form into small balls and refrigerate for one hour.

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 146; Fat: 10g; Sodium: 60mg; Carbs: 12g; Fiber: 2g; Protein: 4g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City

Do It Better Wellness

Read more Food Recipes Philadelphia Snacks Events Independence LIVE Recipes Independence LIVE Wellness Healthy Eating

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.