Healthy Recipe: Peanut Butter Ball Power-ups

Looking for a midday pick-me-up? Then you’re going to love this Peanut Butter Ball Power-ups recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class. This quick and easy snack is full of flavor and features plenty of healthy ingredients (like honey, flax seeds, oats, and nuts) that will keep you at the top of your game all afternoon.

Peanut Butter Ball Power-ups – 10 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup of peanut butter (any nut butter will work)

1/4 to 1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup ground flax seeds or hemp seeds

1 cup of dry quick-cook oats, can use vanilla protein powder

1/4 cup chocolate chips (optional)

1/4 cup chopped nuts (optional)

Directions:

Mix all ingredients into one bowl.

Form into small balls and refrigerate for one hour.



Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 146; Fat: 10g; Sodium: 60mg; Carbs: 12g; Fiber: 2g; Protein: 4g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City