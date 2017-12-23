Healthy Recipe: Portobello Veggie Burger

Yes, there is such a thing as a healthy burger that tastes good. This Portobello veggie burger from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class is proof of it. Low in calories and high in nutritional value, Portobello mushrooms are a great source of fiber, potassium, and B vitamins. Combine them with veggies, seasonings, and the following ingredients and cook until golden brown for a burger you won’t soon forget.

Portobello Veggie Burger – 5 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups Portobello mushrooms, cubed, gills removed

2 cups cooked black beans, rinsed and divided

1 cup fresh broccoli, minced

1/2 cup red onion, minced

3 extra-large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons Panko bread crumbs

1 tablespoons Montreal Steak Seasoning

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

olive oil

Directions:

In a large bowl add 1 cup of black beans and mash with a masher or fork (chunks are okay).

Mix in mushrooms, remaining cup of beans, broccoli, garlic, onion, Worcestershire and steak seasoning.

Then add in the eggs, cheese and Panko. Mix gently with a large spoon until the mixture is combined.

Take a 1-cup measuring scoop and pack with burger mix.

Turn measuring cup upside down and tap mixture on to plate. Repeat four more times. Mix should make approximately 5 (1 cup) patties.

Set patties aside while you place a medium non-stick pan over medium heat and add in 1 tbsp. of oil or spray with oil.

Once the oil starts to shimmer (about a minute or two), place patties in pan and cook for 4-6 minutes per side or until golden brown and a crust has formed on each side.

Serve with hummus, guacamole, or steak sauce. Should make 5 large burgers. If you would like small burgers, use 1/2 cup when making patties. If you plan to freeze burgers, package uncooked patties individually in plastic wrap. Then store in freezer bag or plastic container. When you are ready to cook, let burger thaw for 30 minutes in refrigerator then cook using the instructions above.

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 210; Carbs: 22g; Fiber: 4g; Protein: 15g

