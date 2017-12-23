Healthy Recipe: Portobello Veggie Burger

Yes, there is such a thing as a healthy burger that tastes good. This
Portobello veggie burger from Independence LIVE’s weekly
Healthy Cooking Class
is proof of it. Low in calories and high in nutritional value, Portobello
mushrooms are a great source of fiber, potassium, and B vitamins. Combine
them with veggies, seasonings, and the following ingredients and
cook until golden brown for a burger you won’t soon forget.
Portobello Veggie Burger – 5 servings
Ingredients:
2 cups Portobello mushrooms, cubed, gills removed
2 cups cooked black beans, rinsed and divided
1 cup fresh broccoli, minced
1/2 cup red onion, minced
3 extra-large eggs, beaten
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons Panko bread crumbs
1 tablespoons Montreal Steak Seasoning
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons garlic, minced
3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
olive oil
Directions:
- In a large bowl add 1 cup of black beans and mash with a masher or fork
(chunks are okay).
- Mix in mushrooms, remaining cup of beans, broccoli, garlic, onion,
Worcestershire and steak seasoning.
- Then add in the eggs, cheese and Panko. Mix gently with a large spoon until
the mixture is combined.
- Take a 1-cup measuring scoop and pack with burger mix.
- Turn measuring cup upside down and tap mixture on to plate. Repeat four
more times. Mix should make approximately 5 (1 cup) patties.
- Set patties aside while you place a medium non-stick pan over medium heat
and add in 1 tbsp. of oil or spray with oil.
- Once the oil starts to shimmer (about a minute or two), place patties in
pan and cook for 4-6 minutes per side or until golden brown and a crust has
formed on each side.
- Serve with hummus, guacamole, or steak sauce. Should make 5 large burgers.
If you would like small burgers, use 1/2 cup when making patties. If you
plan to freeze burgers, package uncooked patties individually in plastic
wrap. Then store in freezer bag or plastic container. When you are ready to
cook, let burger thaw for 30 minutes in refrigerator then cook using the
instructions above.
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 210; Carbs:
22g; Fiber: 4g; Protein: 15g