Healthy Recipe: Salmon Burgers with Avocado Garlic Sauce

December 23, 2017
You’ve heard that saying, “Where’s the beef?” Well, your guests won’t be asking that when they taste this delicious homemade salmon burger recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class. Made with salmon, fresh dill, cayenne pepper and Dijon mustard, these burgers are loaded with both flavor and nutrients, including omega 3, protein, and B vitamins.
2 (6oz) cans canned salmon (try Wild Planet Wild Pink Salmon)
Juice of 1 lemon + 1/2 tsp lemon zest
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 green onions, chopped
1 tbsp fresh dill (or 1 tsp dried dill)
2 tsp Dijon mustard
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper (op optional)
2 eggs
3 tbsp almond flour
1 tbsp olive oil
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Serving Size: 2 burgers; Calories: 195; Fat: 9g; Carbs: 4g; Protein: 24g
2 clove garlic, minced 1 medium avocado, halved and pit removed
2 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp Dijon mustard
2-3 tbsp water
1/8 tsp cayenne (optional)
Combine all ingredients in food processor. Add water as desired.
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Serving Size: 2 tbsp; Calories: 75; Fat: 7g; Carbs: 2g