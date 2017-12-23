December 23, 2017

Healthy Recipe: Salmon Burgers with Avocado Garlic Sauce

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Salmon Burgers IBX LIVE Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Salmon Burgers

You’ve heard that saying, “Where’s the beef?” Well, your guests won’t be asking that when they taste this delicious homemade salmon burger recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class. Made with salmon, fresh dill, cayenne pepper and Dijon mustard, these burgers are loaded with both flavor and nutrients, including omega 3, protein, and B vitamins.

Salmon Burgers – 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 (6oz) cans canned salmon (try Wild Planet Wild Pink Salmon)
Juice of 1 lemon + 1/2 tsp lemon zest 
2 cloves garlic, minced 
2 green onions, chopped 
1 tbsp fresh dill (or 1 tsp dried dill) 
2 tsp Dijon mustard 
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper (op optional) 
2 eggs 
3 tbsp almond flour 
1 tbsp olive oil

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients except the olive oil. Mix well.
  2. Form mixed ingredients into 8 burgers
  3. Preheat pan and add oil.
  4. Carefully add burgers to the pan, cook for 5-7 minutes per side or until cooked.

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Serving Size: 2 burgers; Calories: 195; Fat: 9g; Carbs: 4g; Protein: 24g

Avocado Garlic Sauce

Ingredients:

2 clove garlic, minced 1 medium avocado, halved and pit removed
2 tsp lemon juice 
1 tsp Dijon mustard 
2-3 tbsp water
1/8 tsp cayenne (optional)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in food processor. Add water as desired.

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Serving Size: 2 tbsp; Calories: 75; Fat: 7g; Carbs: 2g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City

Do It Better Wellness

