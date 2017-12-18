December 18, 2017

Healthy Recipe: Vegetable-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Vegetable-stuffed portobello mushrooms Independence LIVE Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Vegetable-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

The largest in the edible mushroom family, the Portobello provides a wide range with which to cook. Plump and deep, these mushrooms provide the home chef a variable treasure trove of options for roasting, baking, grilling, sautéing – or what have you.

This vegetable-stuffed Portobello mushroom recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly healthy cooking class offers generously-sized portions that won't affect your waistline. And as an added bonus, it looks just as good as it tastes! 

Vegetable-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms – 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1-2 tbsp olive oil 
1 small red onion, diced 
2 cloves garlic, minced 
1 medium zucchini, shredded
1 pepper, diced
1 carrot, shredded 
1 celery, diced 
1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped 
1 tbsp lemon juice 
1 (5 ounce) package baby spinach 
1/2 cup quinoa, cooked 
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded 
4 Portobello mushroom caps, stems and gills removed

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line baking pan with foil.
  2. Prepare vegetables as listed.
  3. In large pan, sauté onions and garlic. Add in zucchini, pepper, carrot and celery, cook for 3-5 minutes.
  4. Stir in basil and lemon juice. Add spinach, cook un l wilted.
  5. Remove from heat. Stir in quinoa and half of the Parmesan cheese.
  6. Arrange Portobello mushrooms on baking pan, gill or stem side up.
  7. Divide mixture between the mushroom caps.
  8. Bake for 15 minutes.
  9. Remove from oven and top with remaining Parmesan cheese. Cook for 2 minutes.

Nutrition Information: 1 serving: 160 calories, 7g fat, 17g carb, 5g fiber, 9g protein

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City

Do It Better Wellness

Read more Food Recipes Philadelphia Snacks Events Independence LIVE Recipes Healthy Eating Wellness Independence LIVE

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.