Healthy Recipe: Vegetable-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

December 18, 2017
The largest in the edible mushroom family, the Portobello provides a wide range with which to cook. Plump and deep, these mushrooms provide the home chef a variable treasure trove of options for roasting, baking, grilling, sautéing – or what have you.
This vegetable-stuffed Portobello mushroom recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly healthy cooking class offers generously-sized portions that won't affect your waistline. And as an added bonus, it looks just as good as it tastes!
1-2 tbsp olive oil
1 small red onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium zucchini, shredded
1 pepper, diced
1 carrot, shredded
1 celery, diced
1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 (5 ounce) package baby spinach
1/2 cup quinoa, cooked
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
4 Portobello mushroom caps, stems and gills removed
Nutrition Information: 1 serving: 160 calories, 7g fat, 17g carb, 5g fiber, 9g protein