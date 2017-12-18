Healthy Recipe: Vegetable-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

The largest in the edible mushroom family, the Portobello provides a wide range with which to cook. Plump and deep, these mushrooms provide the home chef a variable treasure trove of options for roasting, baking, grilling, sautéing – or what have you.

This vegetable-stuffed Portobello mushroom recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly healthy cooking class offers generously-sized portions that won't affect your waistline. And as an added bonus, it looks just as good as it tastes!

Vegetable-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms – 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1-2 tbsp olive oil

1 small red onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium zucchini, shredded

1 pepper, diced

1 carrot, shredded

1 celery, diced

1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 (5 ounce) package baby spinach

1/2 cup quinoa, cooked

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

4 Portobello mushroom caps, stems and gills removed

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line baking pan with foil.

Prepare vegetables as listed.

In large pan, sauté onions and garlic. Add in zucchini, pepper, carrot and celery, cook for 3-5 minutes. Stir in basil and lemon juice. Add spinach, cook un l wilted.

Remove from heat. Stir in quinoa and half of the Parmesan cheese.

Arrange Portobello mushrooms on baking pan, gill or stem side up.

Divide mixture between the mushroom caps.

Bake for 15 minutes.

Remove from oven and top with remaining Parmesan cheese. Cook for 2 minutes.



Nutrition Information: 1 serving: 160 calories, 7g fat, 17g carb, 5g fiber, 9g protein

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City