Vaccines Flu

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

02_102617_Stock_Carroll Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

November 09, 2017

Here are four reasons you should get the flu shot

Vaccines Flu Philadelphia Infections Shots Sickness Flu Season
By Sheila Perlick, For Independence Blue Cross

As flu season kicks into full gear, so will the never-ending debate surrounding the pros and cons of getting a flu shot. With so many different viewpoints out there, you may feel unsure about what to do. If you’re on the fence about getting vaccinated, consider these four reasons for getting the flu shot this year:

1. Flu shots are often free

There aren’t a lot of things you can get for free these days, but a free flu shot may be one of them. Flu shots are considered essential health benefits and are typically covered by your health plan.*

2. The flu affects you and everyone around you

The average person infected with the flu virus takes two days off from work and the symptoms of flu – coughing, congestion, fever, and fatigue – can last up to two weeks!¹

Get a flu shot to help ensure that you don’t turn into “that guy” (you know, the one who infects everyone else). If you do happen to get the flu, you can help avoid spreading it by:

• Washing your hands frequently
• Avoiding highly populated areas
• Avoiding contact with those who have weak immune systems (i.e. children, elder adults, and those with chronic health conditions).

3. The flu can get complicated

The symptoms of the flu can take a toll on your body and at times can be fatal. That is why it is important to take precautions, such as getting your seasonal flu vaccine, to keep you and your loved ones healthy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), anywhere from 140,000 (in 2011-2012) to 710,000 (in 2014-2015) people are hospitalized each year for flu-related complications, including:

• Bacterial pneumonia
• Ear and sinus infections
• Dehydration
• Worsening of chronic health conditions

4. Getting the flu shot is cheaper than getting the flu

Check out the chart below and compare the costs associated with getting a flu shot versus getting the flu.

None

1 Palmer LA, Rousculp MD, Johnston SS, Mahadevia PJ, Nichol KL. Effect of influenza-like illness and other wintertime respiratory illnesses on worker productivity: the Child and Household Influenza-Illness and Employee Function (CHIEF) study. 2010;28(31):5049–5056

About Sheila Perlick

I am a copywriter at IBX as well as a spouse, parent, dog owner, and kind of meh cook. Just like a lot of people, I am always looking for ways to make my day-to-day life easier so I can spend more time with family, sneak in a little more exercise, and (hopefully) get more sleep.

This content was originally published on IBX Insights.

Sheila Perlick, For Independence Blue Cross

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_120427048836.jpg

For nearly 20 years, from baseball fan to beat writer, Roy Halladay was a personal favorite

Opinion

Bryan Leib

WATCH: Lovelorn Trump voter shares tale of dating woe on Fox & Friends

Foodie

Chef

Philly chefs' favorite foods for under $20

Eagles

110817MalcolmJenkins

Eagles want to punish running quarterbacks, with gifs and stuff

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Arizona

$919 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.