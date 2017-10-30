Here’s how you can help homeless veterans in need of housing

Thousands of people throughout the Philadelphia region don’t know where they will be sleeping tonight. Homelessness can happen to anyone for a variety of reasons. Many times, a little bit of help can get these individuals back on their feet.

That’s exactly what Help USA is doing in Pennsylvania. Since 1998, this nonprofit organization has invested millions into the housing and supportive services necessary to help homeless and low-income Pennsylvanians become and remain self-reliant.

Help USA is currently working with the Philadelphia Housing Authority to convert the Spring Garden School at 12th and Ogden streets into affordable housing that will assist homeless Philadelphia veterans. The housing project will include 37 housing units for low-income seniors – 12 of these units will be reserved for homeless vets.

The services provided by Help USA are made possible by the donations received from supporters throughout the region. In November, TD Bank will be collecting donations for Help USA at three store locations as part of its Bring Change initiative. With your donations and a contribution made by TD Bank, a significant impact will be made in the lives of homeless veterans and others in need of a place to live.

Stop by any of the following TD Bank locations from Wednesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 10, to make a donation to Help USA:

• 1500 John F. Kennedy Blvd. in Philadelphia

• 217 W. Lehigh Ave. #31 in Philadelphia

• 2267 E. Butler St. in Philadelphia

Everyone deserves a place to call home. That’s what Help USA believes. To make an online donation, visit the organization’s website here.

Wednesday, Nov. 1-Friday, Nov. 10

9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Various TD Bank locations