Community Vigil

Candlight Vigil Stock Photo LewisTsePuiLung/iStock.com

Remember those lost to addiction at this candlelight vigil.

October 03, 2017

Honor those lost to addiction at this regional candlelight vigil

By Camden County Events and Community Outreach

Thousands of people from throughout the Delaware Valley are coming together on Saturday, October 14 at 6 p.m. to honor and remember those lost to addiction at a regional candlelight vigil.

Residents from 15 counties will gather at the Camden Waterfront Stadium to show support for people in recovery, encourage those still fighting the battle and comfort the friends and family left behind. Speakers from public service, public health and the community will shed light on this nation-wide crisis in an effort erase the stigma, get people talking and advocate for change.

The vigil will serve as an outlet for those affected by addiction to comfort each other and realize that they are not alone in their struggle. Grief counselors will also be on-site to assist. The program will be followed by a dessert reception for attendees to continue to the conversation about this disease claims over 142 lives every day.

Register your loved one to be honored

Get information on this regional candlelight vigil

Featured Speakers:

Justin Phillips
Justin Phillips is the Founder and CEO of Overdose Lifeline, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to preventing opioid deaths and reducing stigma. She formed ODL after the death of her son to an overdose.

Tara Conner
After a very public struggle with addiction, Tara (Miss USA 2006) became a Public Advocacy Consultant for the Caron Treatment Centers and hopes to raise awareness that addiction is a disease.

Mike Newall
Mike Newall (Philadelphia Inquirer columnist) lost his brother to addiction back in December, 1999, at the age of 34, and speaks candidly about his experiences with love, family struggle and loss.

Regional Candlelight Vigil

Saturday, October 14
6:00 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)
Camden Waterfront Stadium
401 N. Delaware Ave
Camden, NJ 08102

Camden County Events and Community Outreach

