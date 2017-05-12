Idina Menzel is coming to Atlantic City in May

Entertainment Concerts

Idina Menzel is coming to Atlantic City on May 20.

May 12, 2017

Mark your calendar! Tony Award-winning actress Idina Menzel will perform at Borgata’s Event Center on May 20 as part of her world tour. With a successful career spanning across the music, stage, film and television industries, Menzel is most famously known for her Broadway musical roles in Rent and Wicked, as the voice of Elsa in Disney’s global blockbuster hit, Frozen, and as the performer of the Grammy Award-winning song, “Let it Go.” A must-see talent on both stage and the big screen, an evening spent with Idina Menzel is not one you’ll soon forget.

Idina Menzel at Borgata

Saturday, May 20
8 p.m. | $95 -$135
Borgata Event Center
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

