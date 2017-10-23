Judge Carolyn Nichols, a Democrat running for PA Superior Court, wants to make sure that all Americans receive equal access to justice

The United States of America is known throughout the world as the land of the free and the home of the brave, but not all Americans have had the right to participate freely and equally in our democracy until the last century. As a woman of color elected to serve as judge on the Court of Common Pleas, I deeply appreciate that I stand on the shoulders of the brave men and women who fought and died in the battle for women’s suffrage and civil rights.

My father was a brave Tuskegee Airman who served in World War II. When he came home after the war, he studied to become a lawyer, and in 1951, he was one of only three African-American lawyers who passed the bar. As he progressed through his career, he broke barrier after barrier, becoming one of the first African-American lawyers allowed to practice in the Court of Common Pleas under former Philadelphia District Attorney Richardson Dilworth, and then owning his private legal practice when only two buildings in downtown Philadelphia would rent space to African-American attorneys.

That was the 1950s, and my friends, we cannot allow ourselves to go back.