Just Announced: Sam Smith to perform in Philly this coming July

Sam Smith just announced his return to Philadelphia on July 4, 2018 for a performance at the Wells Fargo Center as part of The Thrill Of It All North American Tour. The award-winning singer will perform hits new and old, including “Stay with Me” and “Too Good at Goodbye,” the first single from his forthcoming album that debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart. Smith’s new album, The Thrill Of It All, is scheduled for release on November 3, 2017.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

For more information, visit WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com or SamSmithWorld.com.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Event Time: 7:00 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S Broad St

Philadelphia, PA 19148