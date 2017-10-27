Business Networking

October 27, 2017

Learn how to advance your career through cross-generational relationships at this event

By The POWER of Professional Women

Building strategic relationships is essential when you’re trying to advance in your career. In today’s modern workplace, this requires reaching out to other generations for guidance and support. Baby boomers can benefit from the innovative ideas millennials bring to the table, just as young, emerging leaders can utilize the advice of seasoned professionals to help them navigate the business world.

The Power of Professional WoMen invites you to The Liberty Ballroom at the Independence Visitor Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, for a networking POWER hour hosted by Dale Carnegie, followed by a “no-holds-barred” conversation on generational relationship building with Dr. Brandi Baldwin-Rana, Ph.D., CEO of Millennial Ventures.

This powerful master class, titled "The New Career Formula: Cross-Generational Skills and Connections to Accelerate Your Career," will go far beyond the standard “generational differences” conversation and focus on building longstanding, mutually beneficial relationships. POWER will also spotlight Episcopal Community Services, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization with a mission to challenge and reduce intergenerational poverty.

Register for this POWER-filled event here.

The New Career Formula: Cross-Generational Skills and Connections to Accelerate Your Career

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 7:30-10 a.m.
The Liberty Ballroom at the Independence Visitor Center
1 N. Independence Mall West
Sixth & Market streets
Philadelphia, PA 19106

POWER member price: $55
Non-member price: $65

