One of the ‘Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time’ will be at Borgata in June

One of the greatest comedians in the industry is coming to Atlantic City in June. Known for his off-the-wall personality and some of the best impressions of people you’ve ever seen, Jim Breuer will be at Borgata’s Music Box on Friday, June 2 as part of his ongoing comedy tour. He’s known for his success as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and for his roles in many popular films, including Half Baked, Dick and Zookeeper. The entertainer was named one of the ‘100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time’ by Comedy Central following over 20 years of stand-up comedy experience.

You won’t want to miss this evening with Jim Breuer. Get your tickets here.

Friday, June 2, 2017

9 p.m. | $42.50 / $39.50

The Music Box

1 Borgata Way

Atlantic City, NJ 08401