Philly to host Championship tournament for the world’s top roller derby teams

The world’s best roller derby teams will be at The Liacouras Center from Nov. 3-5 for the 2017 International Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) Championships.

This epic event, hosted by Philly Roller Derby, will air on ESPN2 and feature the current top 12 teams in the world – each of whom battled to a top spot in the Division 1 Playoff tournaments earlier this year. History will be made, as this marks the first time a women’s flat track roller derby will appear on network television.

Tickets for the Championships are on sale now. Roller derby fans can purchase individual tickets for each day of the tournament or weekend passes.

Get your tickets to this historic event here

Friday, Nov. 3-Sunday, Nov. 5

Tickets: Prices vary

The Liacouras Center

1776 N. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19121