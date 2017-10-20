Sports Roller Derby

Content sponsored by Philly Roller Derby Native Badge

Womens Roller Derby Sponsored Content Ben Mah/Philly Roller Derby

Legendary jammer Bonnie Thunders from the Rose City Rollers escapes the pack on a scoring pass during the 2017 International WFTDA Playoffs in Seattle, Washington.

October 20, 2017

Philly to host Championship tournament for the world’s top roller derby teams

Sports Roller Derby Philadelphia Liacouras Center Tournament Championships Philly Roller Derby WFTDA ESPN2
By Philly Roller Derby

The world’s best roller derby teams will be at The Liacouras Center from Nov. 3-5 for the 2017 International Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) Championships.

This epic event, hosted by Philly Roller Derby, will air on ESPN2 and feature the current top 12 teams in the world – each of whom battled to a top spot in the Division 1 Playoff tournaments earlier this year. History will be made, as this marks the first time a women’s flat track roller derby will appear on network television.

Tickets for the Championships are on sale now. Roller derby fans can purchase individual tickets for each day of the tournament or weekend passes.

Get your tickets to this historic event here

2017 International WFTDA Championships, Hosted by Philly Roller Derby

Friday, Nov. 3-Sunday, Nov. 5
Tickets: Prices vary
The Liacouras Center
1776 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Philly Roller Derby

Just In

Must Read

Advice

Glenside Fire Station

Ask Hickey: What's the deal with the swastika on a suburban firehouse?

Eagles

101917DougPederson

Mailbag: Should Doug Pederson get 'Coach of the Year' consideration?

Musicians

Jake Shimabukuro

The fast fingers of Jake Shimabukuro

Food & Drink

Mulled wine/holiday drinks

Wine garden opens at King of Prussia Mall

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Almalfi Coast in Italy

$1137 & up -- Rome, Sorrento & Amalfi Coast Getaway w/Air

 *
Limited - London

$2319 & up -- London Business Class Flights + Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.