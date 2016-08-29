Real Estate Gallery

224 Munn Lane - Main Image Anne E. Koons/for PhillyVoice

224 Munn Lane, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034

August 29, 2016

PHOTOS: This entertainer’s paradise is on the market for $2.5 million

Real Estate Gallery South Jersey Home Pool Reality For Sale Luxury Design Estate Camden County Home Interior Cherry Hill Houses Million Dollar Listings Kitchens Mansion Photos
By ANNE E. KOONS, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES FOX & ROACH, REALTORS

Think you have the ultimate party pad? Then you obviously have never seen 224 Munn Lane in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. With nearly 10,000 square feet of interior living space sitting on 4.7 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, this $2.5 million estate is truly an entertainer’s paradise.

  • 224 MUNN LANE FEATURES:
  • 7 Bedrooms
  • 7 Full, 3 Half Baths
  • 6-Car Garage
  • 6 Fireplaces

Prepare to become the center of attention within your social circles, because everyone is going to want an invite to your next poolside BBQ. Even if it’s raining, no need to cancel – just walk inside to continue the party without skipping a beat with a full wet bar and game room on the lower level. Looking to have a more intimate gathering? Invite a few friends over for movie night in your very own home theater or host a tasting in your wine cellar or cigar room.


Purchase this estate and you will no longer need to travel to some fancy five-star resort to get away – all you’ll have to do is walk out your back door. See for yourself:

The dramatic exterior greets guests as they arrive in the circular driveway.

None

The soaring two-story foyer features a double staircase.

None

The coffered ceiling in the dining room features exceptional woodwork.

None

The custom Poggenpohl kitchen features commercial-grade appliances and bar seating.

None

The relaxing den features a tray ceiling, custom fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

None

The lower level has a custom granite wet bar and a gaming area…

None

a wine cellar…

None

and a large home theater area.

None

A home fitness center looks out over the home’s backyard.

None

Just outside, you’ll find large patios and a resort-like swimming pool and spa.

None

To see more photos of 224 Munn Lane, view the full listing here.

ANNE E. KOONS, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES FOX & ROACH, REALTORS

