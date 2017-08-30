See Philadelphia Union players at the 2017 Union Community CPR Festival

Think CPR training can’t be a good time? Think again, because the Philadelphia Union is teaming up with Independence Blue Cross Foundation for the 2017 Union Community CPR Festival, and it’s guaranteed to be a great time for any soccer fan.

The festival is taking place on Sunday, September 10 at Talen Energy Stadium & Toyota Plaza and will feature appearances by Philadelphia Union players, Hands-only CPR training, live music, food, yoga, games, and giveaways. This event is open to the public and free for all ages.

Come participate in the 2017 Union Community CPR Festival.

Sunday, September 10

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Free admission

Talen Energy Stadium & Toyota Plaza

1 Stadium Drive, Chester, PA 19013

Parking is available in LOT B VIP