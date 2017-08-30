Festivals Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union is teaming up with Independence Blue Cross Foundation for the 2017 Union Community CPR Festival.

August 30, 2017

See Philadelphia Union players at the 2017 Union Community CPR Festival

By PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

Think CPR training can’t be a good time? Think again, because the Philadelphia Union is teaming up with Independence Blue Cross Foundation for the 2017 Union Community CPR Festival, and it’s guaranteed to be a great time for any soccer fan.

The festival is taking place on Sunday, September 10 at Talen Energy Stadium & Toyota Plaza and will feature appearances by Philadelphia Union players, Hands-only CPR training, live music, food, yoga, games, and giveaways. This event is open to the public and free for all ages.

Come participate in the 2017 Union Community CPR Festival.

2017 Union Community CPR Festival

Sunday, September 10
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Free admission
Talen Energy Stadium & Toyota Plaza
1 Stadium Drive, Chester, PA 19013
Parking is available in LOT B VIP

