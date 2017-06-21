Health Fitness

Stretch and Relaxation provides seniors with a great way to stay healthy, active, and present.

June 21, 2017

Wednesdays at Independence LIVE: Stretch and Relaxation

By PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

Are you or a loved one looking for a great way to stay healthy, active, and present? Then look no further than Stretch and Relaxation at Independence LIVE! This weekly class was designed to help seniors add and maintain body flexibility by introducing them to gentle stretching routines and relaxation techniques that can be done anywhere. The stretches are appropriate for all levels and can be performed by standing or sitting on a chair.

The next Stretch and Relaxation class takes place on Wednesday, September 27 at 9:30 a.m. and is free to members of an Independence Blue Cross health plan.

Stretch and Relaxation

Wednesday, September 27 | 9:30 – 10:15 a.m.
Independence LIVE
1919 Market Street, 2nd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103

