You've probably never seen a house like this

Nestled in the woods of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, you’ll find one of the coolest houses you’ve ever seen at 304 Fries Lane. Everything about this place is bold and striking, so if you’re someone who likes to stand out among your peers, this is definitely the home for you.

Coming in at $899,000, this custom contemporary home was built to entertain. It comes equipped with a full wet bar, indoor saltwater pool and an outdoor entertainment space large enough to throw the ultimate party any time of year. And with five bedrooms, there’s plenty of room for your friends to crash at the end of the night.

304 FRIES LANE FEATURES:

3,886 square feet on 1 acre

5 bedrooms, 5 baths

Indoor pool & sauna

Price: $899,000

And for those of you not looking for a bachelor(ette) pad, the home also doubles as the perfect place to raise a big, happy family with a large eat-in chef’s kitchen and dining room, a backyard playground and a ridiculously sized laundry room – just to name a few things.

Whether you’re looking for a party pad or a great place to raise a family, this home has it all. Not convinced yet? Then take a look around for yourself.

GALLERY: 304 Fries Lane in Cherry Hill, NJ

A long, inviting driveway welcomes you to this secluded, contemporary home.

You get a taste of how unique this lavish home is as soon as you walk in the front door.

A chef-inspired kitchen features custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and booth-style seating.

Off the kitchen you’ll find a huge all-purpose room – perfect for displaying your kid’s artwork, your own masterpieces or, well, anything you want.

A soaring, two-story living room overlooks the property’s lush grounds.

You can swim all winter long in your very own indoor saltwater pool and Jacuzzi...

…and don’t forget to chill out in the sauna afterward.

Just outside you’ll find a gigantic patio surrounded by a professionally landscaped yard.

Want to see more of 304 Fries Lane? You can view the full listing here.

