March 10, 2018

1 dead, 1 injured after NJ Transit train headed to Atlantic City strikes vehicle

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation NJ Transit
02162018_NJ_Transit_wiki Adam E. Moreira/via Wikipedia

New Jersey Transit Train 3945 enters New Brunswick station.

One person died and another was hurt after an NJ Transit train struck a car in South Jersey on Friday afternoon, according to a report.

A train on NJ Transit's Atlantic City Rail was traveling toward the Jersey Shore resort when it hit the car as it crossed the tracks at Line Street in Hammonton at around 4:30 p.m. 

NJ.com reported on Friday night that one person in the car died, and another was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Service along the line was temporarily suspended in both directions between Atco and Egg Harbor Township. Bus service was provided for riders during the suspension, and River Line light rail service cross-honored tickets.

Service resumed a few hours later Friday night, officials said.

Officials have not released any further information on the occupants of the car.

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

