10-acre mansion in New Jersey going to auction – with no reserve

A beautiful mansion set on 10 acres in New Jersey is going to auction – and there is no reserve price.

The initial ask on the home was $8 million but now the property will be auctioned without a minimum price by Platinum Luxury Auctions of Miami.

The private tri-level home with detached pool house and in-ground pool is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the town of New Vernon, about 65 miles from Philadelphia and 40 miles from New York City.

Source/NewJerseyLuxuryAuction.com The 10-acre property currently allows for a farmland assessment, which reduces property taxes.

According to the auction house, the equestrian manor also offers:

• Manicured lawns and pastures

• Six-stall barn

• 6 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half baths

• More than 12,000 square feet of living space, including more than 1,000 square feet in the pool house

• A 2,600-square-foot finished attic space

• A grand foyer with dual staircases and a gourmet kitchen

• A temperature-controlled wine closet with capacity for more than 1,000 bottles

• More than 4,900 square feet of lower level space ideal for conversion to a man cave with a home theater and fitness center

• A partial farmland assessment that would lower property taxes

The property's location would make an ideal location for a wealthy Philadelphia executive, the auction company noted.

Beginning Monday, the property will be open for previews between the hours of noon and 5 p.m. until the March 27 auction date. Information is available here, or by contacting a member of the Platinum's project management team at 800.674.3325.