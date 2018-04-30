April 30, 2018

Would you spend $100 on a margarita?

It's quality over quantity in this case

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink
margarita at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Courtesy of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar/PhillyVoice

On Cinco de Mayo, most people are looking for a good deal on margaritas because they know they'll be drinking multiple.

However, if you want to go in the opposite direction and spend a ton of dough on one really fancy margarita, we know the place to go.

RELATED: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these food and drink specials | Grab a big hat or bowtie and join one of these Kentucky Derby parties in Philly

For those choosing quality over quantity, there's a $100 margarita available at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Marlton, N.J, and Radnor, Penn.

The upscale steakhouse is partnering with Tequila Herradura, an ultra-premium 100-percent agave tequila, and Baccarat, the world-renowned fine crystal manufacturer, to offer the expensive margarita Friday, May 4, through Sunday, May 6.

The $100 margarita will be made with Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema and Grand Marnier Centenaire. It will be served in Baccarat's Diamant Highball, which guests will take home.

$100 Margarita at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Marlton
500 NJ-73, Marlton, N.J. 08053
(856) 988-1351


Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Radnor
555 E. Lancaster Ave., Radnor, PA 19087
(610) 688-9463

