Would you spend $100 on a margarita?

April 30, 2018
On Cinco de Mayo, most people are looking for a good deal on margaritas because they know they'll be drinking multiple.
However, if you want to go in the opposite direction and spend a ton of dough on one really fancy margarita, we know the place to go.
For those choosing quality over quantity, there's a $100 margarita available at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Marlton, N.J, and Radnor, Penn.
The upscale steakhouse is partnering with Tequila Herradura, an ultra-premium 100-percent agave tequila, and Baccarat, the world-renowned fine crystal manufacturer, to offer the expensive margarita Friday, May 4, through Sunday, May 6.
The $100 margarita will be made with Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema and Grand Marnier Centenaire. It will be served in Baccarat's Diamant Highball, which guests will take home.
Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Marlton
500 NJ-73, Marlton, N.J. 08053
(856) 988-1351
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Radnor
555 E. Lancaster Ave., Radnor, PA 19087
(610) 688-9463