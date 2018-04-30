Would you spend $100 on a margarita?

On Cinco de Mayo, most people are looking for a good deal on margaritas because they know they'll be drinking multiple.

However, if you want to go in the opposite direction and spend a ton of dough on one really fancy margarita, we know the place to go.

For those choosing quality over quantity, there's a $100 margarita available at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Marlton, N.J, and Radnor, Penn.

The upscale steakhouse is partnering with Tequila Herradura, an ultra-premium 100-percent agave tequila, and Baccarat, the world-renowned fine crystal manufacturer, to offer the expensive margarita Friday, May 4, through Sunday, May 6.

The $100 margarita will be made with Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema and Grand Marnier Centenaire. It will be served in Baccarat's Diamant Highball, which guests will take home.



$100 Margarita at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Marlton

500 NJ-73, Marlton, N.J. 08053

(856) 988-1351



Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Radnor

555 E. Lancaster Ave., Radnor, PA 19087

(610) 688-9463

