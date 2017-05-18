Odd News Education
Theresia Brandl, 105, of Pennsylvania, received an honorary high school diploma from the school she attended as a teenager. She was unable to finish her education back then because she had to help her mother.

105-year-old Pennsylvania woman receives honorary high school diploma

By Associated Press

OAKDALE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman who said her only regret in life was not finishing high school has received an honorary diploma — at age 105.

Theresia Brandl donned a cap and gown Wednesday at her Oakdale nursing home to celebrate, surrounded by four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Brandl attended Stowe High School until she had to drop out to care for her ailing mother. The school was later merged with a nearby school, forming Sto-Rox High School, which awarded her the honorary diploma.

The diploma was arranged by the Twilight Wish Foundation, which helps fulfill wishes for people over 65, after Brandl was nominated by an administrator at the nursing home.

