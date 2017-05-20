Horse Racing Preakness
052017_Cloud-Computing_AP Mike Stewart/AP

Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, wins the 142nd Preakness Stakes ahead of Classic Empire, ridden by Julien Leparoux at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

May 20, 2017

Cloud Computing catches Classic Empire for upset win in Preakness

By Beth Harris
Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Cloud Computing ran down Classic Empire in the final strides Saturday to win the Preakness by a head.

The 13-1 long shot was one of five fresh horses in the Preakness that didn't run two weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby.

Derby winner Always Dreaming and Classic Empire dueled throughout most of the race before Classic Empire stuck his nose in front midway on the far turn. It looked as if Classic Empire would go on to win, but Cloud Computing ran him down on the outside.

Ridden by Javier Castellano, Cloud Computing ran 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.98 and paid $28.80 to win. It was just the dark brown colt's second career victory.

Senior Investment, a 30-1 shot, finished third. Lookin At Lee was fourth.

