Investigation Crashes
AP_17199454813505.jpg Steve Helber/AP

A large group of protesters demonstrate against a KKK rally in Justice Park Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va.

August 12, 2017

2 killed in helicopter crash linked to white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

Investigation Crashes Charlottesville Protests
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Officials say the deaths of two people in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Virginia, have been linked to a violent white nationalist rally earlier in the day.

It was not immediately clear how the crash was connected to the rally. 

Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman, says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the white nationalist rally. One person was killed and at least two dozen were hurt.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

