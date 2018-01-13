2017 NFL playoffs: Player props and other odds for Eagles vs. Falcons

The level of play isn't the only thing that increases with each new round of the NFL playoffs – so does the amount of money being wagered on each game. Not only are there more people betting, but there are also more ways to lay your money down.

And while Vegas really kicks it up a notch for the Super Bowl, there's no shortage of lines for this week's divisional round.

From player props to odds on the fan base most likely to throw debris on the field – heads up, you're not going to like that last one – we took a look at how two different sportsbooks see things playing out this weekend, with an emphasis on the Eagles and Falcons game.

First up is Bovada, where we'll specifically look at some over/unders on the offensive side of the ball on Saturday.

PASSING

Total passing yards

Nick Foles (PHI): 215.5

Matt Ryan (ATL): 250.5

Total passing attempts

Nick Foles (PHI): 34.5

Matt Ryan (ATL): 33.5

Total TD passes

Nick Foles (PHI): 1.5

Matt Ryan (ATL): 1.5

Total completions

Nick Foles (PHI): 20.5

Matt Ryan (ATL): 22.5

Total INTs thrown

Nick Foles (PHI): 0.5

Matt Ryan (ATL): 0.5

RECEIVING

Total receiving yards

Zach Ertz (PHI): 55.5

Alshon Jeffery (PHI): 52.5

Nelson Agholor (PHI): 40.5

Torrey Smith (PHI): 20.5

Jay Ajayi (PHI): 12.5

Julio Jones (ATL): 87.5

Mohamed Sanu (ATL): 47.5

Austin Hooper (ATL): 22.5

Devonta Freeman (ATL): 20.5

Tevin Coleman (ATL): 20.5

Total receptions

Zach Ertz (PHI): 5.5

Alshon Jeffery (PHI): 4.0

Nelson Agholor (PHI): 3.5

Torrey Smith (PHI): 2.0

Jay Ajayi (PHI): 1.5

Julio Jones (ATL): 6.0

Mohamed Sanu (ATL): 4.5

Austin Hooper (ATL): 2.5

Devonta Freeman (ATL): 2.0

Tevin Coleman (ATL): 2.0

RUSHING

Total rushing yards

Jay Ajayi (PHI): 62.5

LeGarrette Blount (PHI): 29.5

Nick Foles (PHI): 1.5

Devonta Freeman (ATL): 59.5

Tevin Coleman (ATL): 32.5

Matt Ryan (ATL): 5.5

Total rushing and receiving yards

Jay Ajayi (PHI): 77.5

Devonta Freeman (ATL): 85.5

Tevin Coleman (ATL): 55.5

SCORING

First TD scorer

Devonta Freeman (ATL): +550

Julio Jones (ATL): +650

Zach Ertz (PHI): +850

Alshon Jeffery (PHI): +900

Jay Ajayi (PHI): +900

Mohamed Sanu (ATL): +950

Nelson Agholor (PHI): +1000

Tevin Coleman (ATL): +1000

LeGarrette Blount (PHI): +1200

Austin Hooper (ATL): +1600

Torrey Smith (PHI): +1800

Taylor Gabriel (ATL): +2000

Nick Foles (PHI): +3300

Matt Ryan (ATL): +3300

No TD scored in the game: +6600

Field: +350

Anytime TD scorer

Devonta Freeman (ATL): -125

Julio Jones: (ATL): -110

Zach Ertz (PHI): +150

Alshon Jeffery (PHI): +175

Jay Ajayi (PHI): +175

Mohamed Sanu (ATL): +175

Tevin Coleman (ATL): +175

Nelson Agholor(PHI): +200

LeGarrette Blount (PHI): +275

Austin Hooper (ATL): +350

Torrey Smith (PHI): +375

And now, here are some game props and futures for all the teams playing in the divisional round this weekend, courtesy of MyTopSportsbooks.com:

GAME PROPS

Player ejection odds*

Taylor Lewan (Titans): 49/1

Yannick Ngakoue (Jaguars): 49/1

James Harrison (Patriots): 54/1

Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars): 54/1

Sean Davis (Steelers): 59/1

Deion Jones (Falcons): 59/1

Stephon Gilmore (Patriots): 59/1

Vonn Bell (Saints): 64/1

Cameron Jordan (Saints): 64/1

Field: 1/6

Coach ejection odds*

Sean Payton (Saints): 4/1

Mike Mularkey (Titans): 5/1

Mike Tomlin (Steelers): 5/1

Mike Zimmer (Vikings): 7/1

Doug Pederson (Eagles): 8/1

Dan Quinn (Falcons): 9/1

Doug Marrone (Jaguars): 10/1

Bill Belichick (Patriots): 15/1

*assuming at least one ejection

Odds to go to overtime

Falcons vs. Eagles: 11/1

Saints vs. Vikings: 13/1

Jaguars vs. Steelers: 15/1

Titans vs. Patriots: 19/1

Odds of snow

Titans vs. Patriots: 4/1

Jaguars vs. Steelers: 9/2

Falcons vs. Eagles: 17/1

Saints vs. Vikings: OFF

Fanbase most likely to throw debris onto the field

Eagles: 1/1

Vikings: 2/1

Steelers: 11/2

Patriots: 9/1

Team most likely to have sideline blow-up

Titans: 4/1

Jaguars: 4/1

Eagles: 6/1

Saints: 8/1

Vikings: 9/1

Falcons: 9/1

Steelers: 11/1

Patriots: 15/1

Odds to have the biggest end zone celebration

Vikings: 9/2

Steelers: 5/1

Eagles: 6/1

Falcons: 6/1

Saints: 8/1

Titans: 9/1

Jaguars: 9/1

Patriots: 18/1

FUTURES

Odds remaining playoff coaches are not with same team next season

Mike Mularkey (Titans): 3/1

Sean Payton (Saints): 29/1

Mike Zimmer (Vikings): 39/1

Mike Tomlin (Steelers): 49/1

Dan Quinn (Falcons): 99/1

Doug Pederson (Eagles): 199/1

Doug Marrone (Jaguars): 199/1

Bill Belichick (Patriots): 499/1

Odds remaining playoff teams miss 2019 playoffs

Titans: 1/2

Falcons: 2/3

Saints: 3/4

Vikings: 5/4

Eagles: 4/3

Jaguars: 3/2

Steelers: 7/3

Patriots: 5/1

