January 13, 2018

2017 NFL playoffs: Player props and other odds for Eagles vs. Falcons

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011218_Freeman-Falcons_usat Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports, File

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman carries the football against the Philadelphia Eagles during last year's meeting at Lincoln Financial Field.

The level of play isn't the only thing that increases with each new round of the NFL playoffs – so does the amount of money being wagered on each game. Not only are there more people betting, but there are also more ways to lay your money down. 

And while Vegas really kicks it up a notch for the Super Bowl, there's no shortage of lines for this week's divisional round. 

From player props to odds on the fan base most likely to throw debris on the field – heads up, you're not going to like that last one – we took a look at how two different sportsbooks see things playing out this weekend, with an emphasis on the Eagles and Falcons game.

First up is Bovada, where we'll specifically look at some over/unders on the offensive side of the ball on Saturday.

PASSING

Total passing yards

Nick Foles (PHI): 215.5
Matt Ryan (ATL): 250.5

Total passing attempts

Nick Foles (PHI): 34.5
Matt Ryan (ATL): 33.5

Total TD passes

Nick Foles (PHI): 1.5
Matt Ryan (ATL): 1.5

Total completions

Nick Foles (PHI): 20.5
Matt Ryan (ATL): 22.5

Total INTs thrown 

Nick Foles (PHI): 0.5
Matt Ryan (ATL): 0.5

RECEIVING

Total receiving yards

Zach Ertz (PHI): 55.5
Alshon Jeffery (PHI): 52.5
Nelson Agholor (PHI): 40.5
Torrey Smith (PHI): 20.5
Jay Ajayi (PHI): 12.5
Julio Jones (ATL): 87.5
Mohamed Sanu (ATL): 47.5
Austin Hooper (ATL): 22.5
Devonta Freeman (ATL): 20.5
Tevin Coleman (ATL): 20.5

Total receptions

Zach Ertz (PHI): 5.5
Alshon Jeffery (PHI): 4.0
Nelson Agholor (PHI): 3.5
Torrey Smith (PHI): 2.0
Jay Ajayi (PHI): 1.5
Julio Jones (ATL): 6.0
Mohamed Sanu (ATL): 4.5
Austin Hooper (ATL): 2.5
Devonta Freeman (ATL): 2.0
Tevin Coleman (ATL): 2.0

RUSHING

Total rushing yards

Jay Ajayi (PHI): 62.5
LeGarrette Blount (PHI): 29.5
Nick Foles (PHI): 1.5
Devonta Freeman (ATL): 59.5
Tevin Coleman (ATL): 32.5
Matt Ryan (ATL): 5.5

Total rushing and receiving yards

Jay Ajayi (PHI): 77.5
Devonta Freeman (ATL): 85.5
Tevin Coleman (ATL): 55.5

SCORING

First TD scorer

Devonta Freeman (ATL): +550
Julio Jones (ATL): +650
Zach Ertz (PHI): +850
Alshon Jeffery (PHI): +900
Jay Ajayi (PHI): +900
Mohamed Sanu (ATL): +950
Nelson Agholor (PHI): +1000
Tevin Coleman (ATL): +1000
LeGarrette Blount (PHI): +1200
Austin Hooper (ATL): +1600
Torrey Smith (PHI): +1800
Taylor Gabriel (ATL): +2000
Nick Foles (PHI): +3300
Matt Ryan (ATL): +3300
No TD scored in the game: +6600
Field: +350

Anytime TD scorer

Devonta Freeman (ATL): -125
Julio Jones: (ATL): -110
Zach Ertz (PHI): +150
Alshon Jeffery (PHI): +175
Jay Ajayi (PHI): +175
Mohamed Sanu (ATL): +175
Tevin Coleman (ATL): +175
Nelson Agholor(PHI): +200
LeGarrette Blount (PHI): +275
Austin Hooper (ATL): +350
Torrey Smith (PHI): +375

And now, here are some game props and futures for all the teams playing in the divisional round this weekend, courtesy of MyTopSportsbooks.com:

GAME PROPS

Player ejection odds*

Taylor Lewan (Titans): 49/1
Yannick Ngakoue (Jaguars): 49/1
James Harrison (Patriots): 54/1
Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars): 54/1
Sean Davis (Steelers): 59/1
Deion Jones (Falcons): 59/1
Stephon Gilmore (Patriots): 59/1
Vonn Bell (Saints): 64/1
Cameron Jordan (Saints): 64/1
Field: 1/6

Coach ejection odds*

Sean Payton (Saints): 4/1
Mike Mularkey (Titans): 5/1
Mike Tomlin (Steelers): 5/1
Mike Zimmer (Vikings): 7/1
Doug Pederson (Eagles): 8/1
Dan Quinn (Falcons): 9/1
Doug Marrone (Jaguars): 10/1
Bill Belichick (Patriots): 15/1

*assuming at least one ejection

Odds to go to overtime

Falcons vs. Eagles: 11/1
Saints vs. Vikings: 13/1
Jaguars vs. Steelers: 15/1
Titans vs. Patriots: 19/1

Odds of snow

Titans vs. Patriots: 4/1
Jaguars vs. Steelers: 9/2
Falcons vs. Eagles: 17/1
Saints vs. Vikings: OFF

Fanbase most likely to throw debris onto the field

Eagles: 1/1
Vikings: 2/1
Steelers: 11/2
Patriots: 9/1

Team most likely to have sideline blow-up

Titans: 4/1
Jaguars: 4/1
Eagles: 6/1
Saints: 8/1
Vikings: 9/1
Falcons: 9/1
Steelers: 11/1
Patriots: 15/1

Odds to have the biggest end zone celebration

Vikings: 9/2
Steelers: 5/1
Eagles: 6/1
Falcons: 6/1
Saints: 8/1
Titans: 9/1
Jaguars: 9/1
Patriots: 18/1

FUTURES

Odds remaining playoff coaches are not with same team next season

Mike Mularkey (Titans): 3/1
Sean Payton (Saints): 29/1
Mike Zimmer (Vikings): 39/1
Mike Tomlin (Steelers): 49/1
Dan Quinn (Falcons): 99/1
Doug Pederson (Eagles): 199/1
Doug Marrone (Jaguars): 199/1
Bill Belichick (Patriots): 499/1

Odds remaining playoff teams miss 2019 playoffs

Titans: 1/2
Falcons: 2/3
Saints: 3/4
Vikings: 5/4
Eagles: 4/3
Jaguars: 3/2
Steelers: 7/3
Patriots: 5/1

