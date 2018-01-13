2017 NFL playoffs: Player props and other odds for Eagles vs. Falcons

January 13, 2018
The level of play isn't the only thing that increases with each new round of the NFL playoffs – so does the amount of money being wagered on each game. Not only are there more people betting, but there are also more ways to lay your money down.
And while Vegas really kicks it up a notch for the Super Bowl, there's no shortage of lines for this week's divisional round.
From player props to odds on the fan base most likely to throw debris on the field – heads up, you're not going to like that last one – we took a look at how two different sportsbooks see things playing out this weekend, with an emphasis on the Eagles and Falcons game.
First up is Bovada, where we'll specifically look at some over/unders on the offensive side of the ball on Saturday.
Nick Foles (PHI): 215.5
Matt Ryan (ATL): 250.5
Nick Foles (PHI): 34.5
Matt Ryan (ATL): 33.5
Nick Foles (PHI): 1.5
Matt Ryan (ATL): 1.5
Nick Foles (PHI): 20.5
Matt Ryan (ATL): 22.5
Nick Foles (PHI): 0.5
Matt Ryan (ATL): 0.5
Zach Ertz (PHI): 55.5
Alshon Jeffery (PHI): 52.5
Nelson Agholor (PHI): 40.5
Torrey Smith (PHI): 20.5
Jay Ajayi (PHI): 12.5
Julio Jones (ATL): 87.5
Mohamed Sanu (ATL): 47.5
Austin Hooper (ATL): 22.5
Devonta Freeman (ATL): 20.5
Tevin Coleman (ATL): 20.5
Zach Ertz (PHI): 5.5
Alshon Jeffery (PHI): 4.0
Nelson Agholor (PHI): 3.5
Torrey Smith (PHI): 2.0
Jay Ajayi (PHI): 1.5
Julio Jones (ATL): 6.0
Mohamed Sanu (ATL): 4.5
Austin Hooper (ATL): 2.5
Devonta Freeman (ATL): 2.0
Tevin Coleman (ATL): 2.0
Jay Ajayi (PHI): 62.5
LeGarrette Blount (PHI): 29.5
Nick Foles (PHI): 1.5
Devonta Freeman (ATL): 59.5
Tevin Coleman (ATL): 32.5
Matt Ryan (ATL): 5.5
Jay Ajayi (PHI): 77.5
Devonta Freeman (ATL): 85.5
Tevin Coleman (ATL): 55.5
Devonta Freeman (ATL): +550
Julio Jones (ATL): +650
Zach Ertz (PHI): +850
Alshon Jeffery (PHI): +900
Jay Ajayi (PHI): +900
Mohamed Sanu (ATL): +950
Nelson Agholor (PHI): +1000
Tevin Coleman (ATL): +1000
LeGarrette Blount (PHI): +1200
Austin Hooper (ATL): +1600
Torrey Smith (PHI): +1800
Taylor Gabriel (ATL): +2000
Nick Foles (PHI): +3300
Matt Ryan (ATL): +3300
No TD scored in the game: +6600
Field: +350
Devonta Freeman (ATL): -125
Julio Jones: (ATL): -110
Zach Ertz (PHI): +150
Alshon Jeffery (PHI): +175
Jay Ajayi (PHI): +175
Mohamed Sanu (ATL): +175
Tevin Coleman (ATL): +175
Nelson Agholor(PHI): +200
LeGarrette Blount (PHI): +275
Austin Hooper (ATL): +350
Torrey Smith (PHI): +375
And now, here are some game props and futures for all the teams playing in the divisional round this weekend, courtesy of MyTopSportsbooks.com:
Taylor Lewan (Titans): 49/1
Yannick Ngakoue (Jaguars): 49/1
James Harrison (Patriots): 54/1
Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars): 54/1
Sean Davis (Steelers): 59/1
Deion Jones (Falcons): 59/1
Stephon Gilmore (Patriots): 59/1
Vonn Bell (Saints): 64/1
Cameron Jordan (Saints): 64/1
Field: 1/6
Sean Payton (Saints): 4/1
Mike Mularkey (Titans): 5/1
Mike Tomlin (Steelers): 5/1
Mike Zimmer (Vikings): 7/1
Doug Pederson (Eagles): 8/1
Dan Quinn (Falcons): 9/1
Doug Marrone (Jaguars): 10/1
Bill Belichick (Patriots): 15/1
Falcons vs. Eagles: 11/1
Saints vs. Vikings: 13/1
Jaguars vs. Steelers: 15/1
Titans vs. Patriots: 19/1
Titans vs. Patriots: 4/1
Jaguars vs. Steelers: 9/2
Falcons vs. Eagles: 17/1
Saints vs. Vikings: OFF
Eagles: 1/1
Vikings: 2/1
Steelers: 11/2
Patriots: 9/1
Titans: 4/1
Jaguars: 4/1
Eagles: 6/1
Saints: 8/1
Vikings: 9/1
Falcons: 9/1
Steelers: 11/1
Patriots: 15/1
Vikings: 9/2
Steelers: 5/1
Eagles: 6/1
Falcons: 6/1
Saints: 8/1
Titans: 9/1
Jaguars: 9/1
Patriots: 18/1
Mike Mularkey (Titans): 3/1
Sean Payton (Saints): 29/1
Mike Zimmer (Vikings): 39/1
Mike Tomlin (Steelers): 49/1
Dan Quinn (Falcons): 99/1
Doug Pederson (Eagles): 199/1
Doug Marrone (Jaguars): 199/1
Bill Belichick (Patriots): 499/1
Titans: 1/2
Falcons: 2/3
Saints: 3/4
Vikings: 5/4
Eagles: 4/3
Jaguars: 3/2
Steelers: 7/3
Patriots: 5/1
