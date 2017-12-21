2017: PhillyVoice's year in images

December 21, 2017
Reflecting on the stories I’ve covered in 2017, two themes stand out – those of both looking back, and projecting forward.
From a series of "Then and Now” projects – where I rephotographed historic images of Philadelphia to show the extent this city has changed – to the discovery of a cemetery dating back to the 1700’s, thought to have been previously relocated until dozens of coffins were unearthed at a construction site, 2017 has been abundant with history.
This year was also spent looking towards the future of medicine, science and the arts amidst a politically divisive climate in which many in this city felt threatened. I was able to photograph Pennsylvania Hospital's first female neurosurgeon in the nation’s oldest surgical amphitheater, collaborated on a story of a local company working towards 3D-printing human organs, and witnessed first-hand the emotions that were behind the countless demonstrations of people standing up for their First Amendment rights in the streets. This was a one rollercoaster of a year.
The following is a series of images I made for PhillyVoice over the past year. These were meaningful for me to research and produce, and I can only hope they were insightful to you, our readers.