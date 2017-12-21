2017: PhillyVoice's year in images

Reflecting on the stories I’ve covered in 2017, two themes stand out – those of both looking back, and projecting forward.

From a series of "Then and Now” projects – where I rephotographed historic images of Philadelphia to show the extent this city has changed – to the discovery of a cemetery dating back to the 1700’s, thought to have been previously relocated until dozens of coffins were unearthed at a construction site, 2017 has been abundant with history.