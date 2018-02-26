February 26, 2018

Live NHL trade deadline updates: Flyers acquire Senators defenseman Johnny Oduya

By PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
022618_Flyers-Oduya_usat Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers have reportedly claimed defenseman Johnny Oduya off waivers.

The Flyers already made one move ahead of Monday afternoon's NHL Trade Deadline when they acquired Red Wings backup goalie Petr Mrazek last week. 

Could another move be on the way for Ron Hextall before the 3 p.m. deadline? We've got you covered with the latest updates from around the NHL.

UPDATE [12:10 p.m.]

The Flyers have claimed former Senators defenseman Johnny Oduya off waivers, the team announced on Monday. They also lost defenseman Mark Alt to Colorado (via waivers).

Stay tuned for more... 





PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia NHL Trade Deadline

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

'When will Carson Wentz be ready to play again' tracker
022218CarsonWentz

That's Show Biz

Anthony Jeselnik sticks a thumb in the eye of the PC crowd
Anthony Jeselnik

Opinion

It is time to protect our children and stop the carnage
02232018_Parkland_vigil_USAT

Sixers

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons willed the Sixers to a win in Chicago
022318-BenSimmons-USAToday

Parades

Mummers' string bands to play in Mardi Gras parade
2018 Mummers

Opinion

Delaware lawmaker's fitness center hosted naked pool parties. So what?
Delaware Swim and Fitness Center Pool

Escapes

Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.