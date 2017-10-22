Books Reading
October 22, 2017

The 2018 'One Book, One Philadelphia' pick is here

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia’s citywide book club has a new read for next year, as the Public Library of Philadelphia announced its selection for 2018’s “One Book, One Philadelphia” program.

Now approaching its 16th anniversary, “One Book, One Philadelphia,” encourages Philadelphians to read the selected book between January 17 to March 14, 2018.

Free Library President Siobhan Reardon announced that the 2018 selection is “Another Brooklyn,” by Jacqueline Woodson. 

“Another Brooklyn,” which was a National Book Award finalist, was selected for its themes centering on urban environment and gentrification, as well as tackling how the main protagonist, August, grew up female in an unforgiving landscape.

Woodson will be in Philadelphia on January 17 to kick off “One Book, One Philadelphia” at the Parkway Central Library.

“One Book, One Philadelphia,” began in 2003 as a way to promote literacy and community building, giving the city’s residents a way to connect with each other through a common experience.

Book discussions and other related events will be ongoing throughout the reading period.

Selecting Woodson’s book also gives the city the first-ever opportunity to offer youth companion book selections by the same author. Woodson’s middle-grade companion book, “Brown Girl Dreaming,” and the children’s-age companion book, “This Is the Rope: A Story from the Great Migration,” will be chosen for younger readers to participate.

Learn more about this year’s selection and past book picks at the Free Library of Philadelphia.

