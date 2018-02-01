Your ride to the bar on Super Bowl Sunday could only cost you $2.15

Where are you planning on watching the Eagles versus the Patriots on Sunday?

If it's one of the top 10 places Philadelphians watched last year's Super Bowl, then you're in luck. Your ride there will only cost $2.15, so long as you take a Lyft Line, where you share the ride with others going the same way.

To take advantage of the flat fare, enter the promo code LETSGOPHILLY in the Lyft app on Feb. 4, and head to one of these locations:

1. Fox & Hound Philadelphia

2. Cavanaughs Rittenhouse

3. Xfinity Live!

4. Chickie's and Pete's South Philly

5. Misconduct Tavern

6. Dave & Busters Philadelphia

7. McGillians Olde Ale House

8. Reading Terminal Market

9. Field House

10. Buffalo Billiards

The promotion is available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on game day.