Television Tina Fey
051817_TinaFey Danny Moloshok/AP

Tina Fey arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

September 28, 2017

'30 Rock' will be available on Hulu after it leaves Netflix

Television Tina Fey United States TV Shows Hulu Netflix Emmys
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

You may have more time than you thought with "30 Rock."

The comedic series starring Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and Upper Darby's Tina Fey will be moving to Hulu after it departs Netflix on Oct. 1, the streaming service announced this week.

All seven seasons of "30 Rock" will be available to watch on Hulu, which will become the "exclusive" home of the show in a deal between the service and NBCUniversal.

Hulu will also pick up "Will & Grace," "There's...Johnny!" "Made in Chelsea," "Parenthood" and "Face Off."

Netflix's decision to drop "30 Rock" came as a surprise to many, as word recently spread of its departure.



Netflix is cutting other popular movies and shows by Oct. 1, including "Friday Night Lights," "The Shining," "The Wonder Years," "Prison Break," "Million Dollar Baby" and "One Tree Hill," according to The New York Times.

Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" starring Elisabeth Moss put the streaming service in good hands after it won eight Emmys earlier this month. 

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Events

manayunk wall

After cancellation, Manayunk bike race set to return in 2018

Weird

09272017_weird_jersey_iStock

We're weird in South Jersey – and damn proud of it

Colleges

07-121216_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Drexel pulls Greek life survey after outrage over 'offensive names'

Eagles

092517JoeyBosa

Eagles vs. Chargers: Five matchups to watch

Escapes

Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.