'30 Rock' will be available on Hulu after it leaves Netflix

You may have more time than you thought with "30 Rock."

The comedic series starring Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and Upper Darby's Tina Fey will be moving to Hulu after it departs Netflix on Oct. 1, the streaming service announced this week.

All seven seasons of "30 Rock" will be available to watch on Hulu, which will become the "exclusive" home of the show in a deal between the service and NBCUniversal.



Hulu will also pick up "Will & Grace," "There's...Johnny!" "Made in Chelsea," "Parenthood" and "Face Off."

Netflix's decision to drop "30 Rock" came as a surprise to many, as word recently spread of its departure.









Netflix is cutting other popular movies and shows by Oct. 1, including "Friday Night Lights," "The Shining," "The Wonder Years," "Prison Break," "Million Dollar Baby" and "One Tree Hill," according to The New York Times.



Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" starring Elisabeth Moss put the streaming service in good hands after it won eight Emmys earlier this month.