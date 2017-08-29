Diseases Pets
Turtle Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

In a photo taken Saturday May, 2, 2009, a male Eastern Box Turtle moves across a path at Wildwood Lake Sanctuary in Harrisburg, Pa.

August 29, 2017

37 people nationwide contract infection linked to turtles

Diseases Pets United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says three people in Connecticut are among dozens nationwide who have contracted a salmonella infection linked to turtles.

CDC officials said Tuesday that 37 people across 13 states became sick with infections stemming from contact with pet turtles. No deaths have been reported, but 16 people have been hospitalized.

The CDC says the illnesses began to appear March 1 and diagnoses continued until Aug. 3. Almost half of the 33 people interviewed by the CDC said they had come in contact with a turtle or its environment.

The CDC says the outbreak could continue.

CDC officials warn not to buy small turtles as pets or give them as gifts. They say all turtles can carry salmonella bacteria even if they look healthy and clean.

Just In

Must Read

Development

05_082317_Glassboro_Carroll.jpg

How a sleepy South Jersey borough was made into a thriving college town

Phillies

082817_CBP_PHILLIES

If Rhys Hoskins homers and no one is there to see it, did it actually happen?

Obituaries

08292017_Ron_Previte_Panel

Ron Previte, the former mobster who brought down three crime bosses, dies at 73

Eagles

082817JonDorenbos

Poof, he's gone – Eagles trade Jon Dorenbos to the Saints

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.