Peddler's Village Strawberry Festival celebrates the standout superfruit

Juicy, summery and sweet, strawberries are one of the most popular fruits around. They're also a superfood, nutrient-rich and packed with antioxidants.

So when indulging in strawberry pies, doughnuts and cheesecakes at the 39th annual Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village, think of it as filling up on vitamin C.

The Bucks County festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. During the two-day event, there will be strawberry treats for sale, family-friendly activities and an artisan craft market.

The list of strawberry foods at the festival is extensive.

• Fresh berries

• Freshly baked strawberry pies, strawberry crumb pies and strawberry rhubarb pies

• Strawberry butters, jams, jellies and salsas

• Strawberry waffle bowls

• Strawberry shortcake doughnuts (new for 2017)

• Crisp strawberry fritters

• Strawberry cheesecakes

• Strawberry tarts

• Strawberry cupcakes

• Warm strawberry muffins

• Strawberry popcorn

• Freshly dipped chocolate strawberries

• Strawberry crepes

• Strawberry water ice

• Strawberry smoothies

On the Main Green, at 3 p.m. each day, attendees can prove how much they love strawberry pie by participating in a pie eating contest.

Other family-friendly activities include inflatable bounce houses, sand art, face painting, crafts and a Strawberry Express train ride for kids. There will be live music on the Main Stage all weekend.

As for the artisan craft market, there will be more than 80 vendors selling unique handcrafted works.

The festival will take place rain or shine. Admission and parking are free.



Saturday, May 20 through Sunday, May 21

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

Peddler's Village

2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA

