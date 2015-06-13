41 arrested for attempting to buy heroin in Camden drug bust

June 13, 2015
Camden County Police arrested 41 people for attempting to buy heroin during a drug bust Thursday morning.
Working with the Camden County Sheriff's Department, undercover officers conducted the operation near the corner of Chestnut and Barring Streets.
All of those arrested have been charged with Criminal Attempted Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Ninety percent of the individuals arrested Thursday were from outside Camden, many coming from other areas in New Jersey.
Here is the full list of those arrested in Thursday's bust, along with where they're from:
Michael D. Johnston Jr., 26, of Riverside
Thomas E. Peterson, 25, of Mantua
Susan Michaud, 41, of Cherry Hill
Amanda Watson, 34, of Lindenwold
Kristen Laute, 33, of Voorhees
Steven B. Harris, 31, of Audubon
Chanel Gullette, 19, of Pine Hill
Penton E. Wilson, 46, of Camden
Michael V. Cooper, 35, of Glassboro
Malcolm Seabron, 39, of Pennsauken
Jose Roman, 40, of Camden
Matthew Guide, 32, of Gloucester City
Sondra Kirk, 30, of Glocuester City
Kelly Filipponi, 24, of Audubon
Anthony Richardson, 46, of Camden
Justin Camac, 23, of Bellmawr
Henry Lyons, 50, of Camden
Niklas Sbraccia, 35, of Sicklerville
Patricia Underwood, 50, of Gloucester City
Nancy Tomkow, 48, of Audubon
Cathleen L. Shannon, 29, of Pitman
Alan Alberti, 27, of Gloucester City
Anthony L. Reeves, 26, of Lumberton
Michael Coats, 45, of Bellmawr
Michael Clason, 27, of Deptford
Daniel Mason, 44, of Wenonah
Melissa Robbins, 29, of Deepwater
Nicole Cooper, 29, of Carney’s Point
Michael Waldman, 31, of Mount Laurel
Richard Gratton, 30, of Williamstown
Steve Semola, 47, of Haddonfield
Ian Fusceulard, 36, of Clementon
Derek Gilmore, 51, of Oaklyn
Roy Isola, 35, of Deptford
Michael Bieg, 23, of Magnolia
Deborah Bartley, 53, of Gloucester City
Jamie L. Wood, 28, of Thorofare
Nicholas Gigante, 24, of Deptford
Kevin Mahan, 24, of Woodlynne
Tisharra L. Stewart, 24, of Woodlynne
Joshua A. Collins, 28, of Pitman
Camden has seen a rising epidemic in heroin overdoses recently. Authorities say that 55 overdoses have occurred in the first 10 days of June, resulting in four deaths.
The issue has prompted police to increase preventative measures. In addition to community alerts warning prospective buyers of the drug's dangers, police have been given the drug Narcan to revive those suffering from an overdose.
Legislation has also been passed in New Jersey that protects individuals who report overdoses from being prosecuted.
Those with information on the distribution, sale or use of drugs are asked to call the department’s anonymous tip line at 856-757-7042. For addiction services, visit the Camden County Addiction Task Force website or call 877-266-8222.