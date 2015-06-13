41 arrested for attempting to buy heroin in Camden drug bust

Camden County Police arrested 41 people for attempting to buy heroin during a drug bust Thursday morning.

Working with the Camden County Sheriff's Department, undercover officers conducted the operation near the corner of Chestnut and Barring Streets.

All of those arrested have been charged with Criminal Attempted Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Ninety percent of the individuals arrested Thursday were from outside Camden, many coming from other areas in New Jersey.

Here is the full list of those arrested in Thursday's bust, along with where they're from:

Michael D. Johnston Jr., 26, of Riverside

Thomas E. Peterson, 25, of Mantua

Susan Michaud, 41, of Cherry Hill

Amanda Watson, 34, of Lindenwold

Kristen Laute, 33, of Voorhees

Steven B. Harris, 31, of Audubon

Chanel Gullette, 19, of Pine Hill

Penton E. Wilson, 46, of Camden

Michael V. Cooper, 35, of Glassboro

Malcolm Seabron, 39, of Pennsauken

Jose Roman, 40, of Camden

Matthew Guide, 32, of Gloucester City

Sondra Kirk, 30, of Glocuester City

Kelly Filipponi, 24, of Audubon

Anthony Richardson, 46, of Camden

Justin Camac, 23, of Bellmawr

Henry Lyons, 50, of Camden

Niklas Sbraccia, 35, of Sicklerville

Patricia Underwood, 50, of Gloucester City

Nancy Tomkow, 48, of Audubon

Cathleen L. Shannon, 29, of Pitman

Alan Alberti, 27, of Gloucester City

Anthony L. Reeves, 26, of Lumberton

Michael Coats, 45, of Bellmawr

Michael Clason, 27, of Deptford

Daniel Mason, 44, of Wenonah

Melissa Robbins, 29, of Deepwater

Nicole Cooper, 29, of Carney’s Point

Michael Waldman, 31, of Mount Laurel

Richard Gratton, 30, of Williamstown

Steve Semola, 47, of Haddonfield

Ian Fusceulard, 36, of Clementon

Derek Gilmore, 51, of Oaklyn

Roy Isola, 35, of Deptford

Michael Bieg, 23, of Magnolia

Deborah Bartley, 53, of Gloucester City

Jamie L. Wood, 28, of Thorofare

Nicholas Gigante, 24, of Deptford

Kevin Mahan, 24, of Woodlynne

Tisharra L. Stewart, 24, of Woodlynne

Joshua A. Collins, 28, of Pitman

Camden has seen a rising epidemic in heroin overdoses recently. Authorities say that 55 overdoses have occurred in the first 10 days of June, resulting in four deaths.



The issue has prompted police to increase preventative measures. In addition to community alerts warning prospective buyers of the drug's dangers, police have been given the drug Narcan to revive those suffering from an overdose.

Legislation has also been passed in New Jersey that protects individuals who report overdoses from being prosecuted.

Those with information on the distribution, sale or use of drugs are asked to call the department’s anonymous tip line at 856-757-7042. For addiction services, visit the Camden County Addiction Task Force website or call 877-266-8222.