5 simple pleasures to indulge in this weekend

For a well-rounded weekend, consider checking a small task and then indulging in one of life's pure pleasures. Here are five things you can do.





1. Care for wooden spoons and cutting boards.

Periodically using a food-safe finish such as mineral oil or tung oil on your wooden spoons and cutting boards will keep them in good shape for years to come. After cleaning and drying the surface, generously apply the oil of your choice with your hands or a rag, being sure to cover all sides. After about a half-hour, wipe off the excess with a fresh cloth.

2. Clean out one kitchen drawer.

Fighting your way through a jumble of kitchen implements and silverware to find the one thing you need doesn’t have to be a daily frustration. Pick a drawer, set a timer for 15 minutes and get to work:

○ Empty the drawer onto a nearby surface.

○ Group like items together.

○ Toss out broken items.

○ Put items you don’t use in a donation bag.

○ Thoroughly wipe down the drawer.

○ Return items to the drawer, keeping like with like (for example, measuring spoons with measuring cups).

3. Donate spare towels.

Clear out your linen closet and help furry friends in one swoop by donating your old bath towels to a local animal shelter or rescue organization.



Most animal shelters and veterinarian’s offices welcome donated bath towels, which are used for bedding, bathing and cleanup, but do call ahead to make sure they are in need of these items.

4. Neaten garden tools.

If you’ve been working in the garden this past season, chances are that by now your tools are in a bit of disarray. Take time this weekend to straighten them up and store them in an area where they are protected from the elements.

5. Pick your own fruit — or flowers!

Visiting a favorite U-pick farm for strawberries, apples and pumpkins in the fall is a lovely tradition. But did you know that some farms also offer U-pick flowers? Try searching online (U-pick flowers plus your region) to discover a farm near you.