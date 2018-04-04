50-60 mph wind gusts today could spark power outages, property damage

The fog that is hampering visibility on area roadways is still lifting in parts of the Philadelphia area, but the real trouble could blow in later Wednesday.

A high wind warning has been declared from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the entire region, according to the National Weather Service.

Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph (and 35 mph gusts) in the morning will ramp up during the day as a cold front slides across the area. As it does so, forecasters said, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move through as well.

West-northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph will gusts up to 60 mph, creating concern about the potential for property damage, downed trees and power lines. Numerous power outages can be expected, forecasters warned.

Travel may be difficult in the strong winds, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The winds are expected to diminish in the early evening.

Here's the 7-day forecast from the weather service:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. High near 64. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 13 to 16 mph.



Thursday night: A slight chance of rain after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday: A chance of rain, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 9 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

