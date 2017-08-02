Listen to live music under the stars at 56th Annual Philadelphia Folk Festival

The 56th Annual Philadelphia Folk Festival, which is actually located about 35 miles outside the city, will take place Thursday, Aug. 17, through Sunday, Aug. 20.

Old Pool Farm near Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, will be transformed into a massive concert venue for the occasion. Folk fans can either stop by for a day or camp out for the weekend.

Old Crow, Graham Nash and Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo' are among the notable names performing this year. View the full lineup here, and listen to a playlist of songs from this year's artists.

A mix of genres – from alternative folk, Americana and traditional to rock, indie, jazz and bluegrass – will be played at the festival.



The weekend's entertainment also includes puppeteers, jugglers, aerialists, storytellers, hands-on crafts, kid-oriented musicians and an open-air crafts and vending gallery.

Tickets range from $10-$240, depending on age, if you're camping, how many days you'll be attending and if you're bringing a vehicle on-site.



Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 20

$10-$240 per person

Old Pool Farm

Clemmers Mill Road and Salford Station Road, Upper Salford Township, PA