Festivals Music
Folkfest G. Widman/Visit Philadelphia™

The Philadelphia Folk Festival is the longest continuous running event of its kind.

August 02, 2017

Listen to live music under the stars at 56th Annual Philadelphia Folk Festival

Old Pool Farm will be transformed into a massive concert venue

Festivals Music Philadelphia Live Music Philadelphia Folk Festival Concerts Performances Folk Fest Folk Music Suburbs
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The 56th Annual Philadelphia Folk Festival, which is actually located about 35 miles outside the city, will take place Thursday, Aug. 17, through Sunday, Aug. 20.

Old Pool Farm near Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, will be transformed into a massive concert venue for the occasion. Folk fans can either stop by for a day or camp out for the weekend.

Old Crow, Graham Nash and Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo' are among the notable names performing this year. View the full lineup here, and listen to a playlist of songs from this year's artists.

A mix of genres – from alternative folk, Americana and traditional to rock, indie, jazz and bluegrass – will be played at the festival.

The weekend's entertainment also includes puppeteers, jugglers, aerialists, storytellers, hands-on crafts, kid-oriented musicians and an open-air crafts and vending gallery.

Tickets range from $10-$240, depending on age, if you're camping, how many days you'll be attending and if you're bringing a vehicle on-site.

56th Annual Philadelphia Folk Festival

Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 20
$10-$240 per person
Old Pool Farm
Clemmers Mill Road and Salford Station Road, Upper Salford Township, PA

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

Opinion

Applebee's

Stop blaming millennials for 'killing' things that suck

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.