Transportation Crashes
APTOPIX Airport Truck Collision Damian Dovarganes/AP

An airport utility truck is seen overturned after an Aeromexico flight clipped the truck, flipping it over, shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, May 20, 2017. The Boeing 737 was taxiing to an arrival gate when it collided with the utility truck carrying multiple people who were injured, fire and airport officials said. No one was hurt on the flight from Mexico City.

May 21, 2017

8 injured after plane clips LA airport truck

Transportation Crashes Los Angeles Planes Injuries Associated Press
By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Eight people were injured Saturday after an Aeromexico flight clipped an airport utility truck, flipping it over, shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The Boeing 737 was taxiing to an arrival gate when it collided with a utility truck carrying eight people, fire and airport officials said.

"It clipped a service truck," said Rob Pedregon, a Los Angeles Airport Police spokesman. "They had already landed and were taxiing."

Two people in the truck were seriously hurt, and six people in the truck suffered minor injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

No one was hurt on the flight from Mexico City, which was carrying about 146 passengers and crew. The plane's wing was damaged in the collision, the fire department said.

Airport operations were not affected, Pedregon said.

Messages were left for Aeromexico seeking comment.

Messages to the FAA and airport representatives were not immediately returned.

Just In

Must Read

Fraternities

Pi Kappa Alpha Drexel frat

More rapes reported at Drexel fraternity houses

Celebrities

102616_CranstonHart

Watch Bryan Cranston's surprisingly good impression of Kevin Hart

Sixers

051717_Fultz-Ball_AP

Sixers mock draft roundup, post-lottery edition

Holidays

Summerfest

A guide to Memorial Day weekend in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.